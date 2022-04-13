Dirtybird Launches Metaverse Nightclub, Birdhain

Dance music tastemaker Dirtybird is opening the doors to its very own Web3 nightclub, Birdhain, in its own metaverse, Birdyverse.

A nod to the famous Berlin nightclub Berghain, it's 24-7-365 virtual nightclub with DJ sets running every day and night, all year-round. Dirtybird cofounder Claude VonStroke will launch the venue today, April 13th, and will feature DJ sets from the Dirtybird roster, including Nikki Nair, Justin Jay, Mz Worthy and Catz 'n Dogz, among others.

The Birdyverse at large is open to anyone with a cryptocurrency wallet, like MetaMask, but you must hold a Dirtybird Flight Club NFT to enter Birdhain. Once connected, users will be able to roam, chat, explore and interact with the mysterious island, which is shaped like a cracked egg.

Dirtybird cofounder Claude VonStroke. Dirtybird

VonStroke recently spoke with EDM.com in a candid interview and shared that he listens to every single demo submitted to his flagship record label. He's always on the lookout for "weird" music, he said, but lamented that recent submissions have sounded the same.

"It’s a crucial part of my day," VonStroke said at the time. "But I feel like everything that’s been submitted recently sounds the same. I want to hear some new, weird stuff. That’s what I’m currently looking for right now."

You can enter the Birdyverse here.

FOLLOW DIRTYBIRD:

Facebook: facebook.com/dirtybirdrecords

Twitter: twitter.com/Dirtybird

Instagram: instagram.com/dirtybirdrecords