Discover Music Festivals Around the World With the Soundclub App

There really is an app for everything.

Founded in 2020 by Max Zanetti Bottarelli, Soundclub is a platform created to help fans discover thousands of live music experiences around the world, all in one place.

"In a world where we’re bombarded with constant stimuli, we need something to help us cut through the white noise to find out what frequency we’re on," reads a press release shared with EDM.com. "Whatever fans like, wherever they are, Soundclub is committed to helping them find what suits them."

Soundclub has now launched its mobile app, Soundclub - Discover Festivals, which is available on Google Play and App Store and will focus specifically on music festivals. With over 5,000 in the app's database, fans of EDM and all other genres can discover a wide range of fests they may wish to attend with minimal effort. The new app also includes comprehensive information about these festivals, such as dates and locations, ticketing options and lineups.

Soundclub app. c/o Soundclub

Another key feature is the ability to sync your Spotify account and instantly track your favorite artists’ upcoming events. Additionally, the app creates a sense of community since users can leave thoughts and reviews, as well as share fond memories of specific events.

And now more than ever, people are eager to get out to festivals and cultivate that sense of community after the scourge of the pandemic.

"The vibe you need is all about making the right connections," Soundclub adds. "In a world where we’ve recently been more divided than ever, we know how important it is to feel like you’re part of something. We also know this is the feeling music experiences give us. They’re made of so much more than the songs we listen to. That’s why Soundclub does live music; lives colliding; living, breathing, heart-racing experiences that forge vibe connections which can last for a night or a lifetime."

