DJ Equipment Prices See Steady Increase as Manufacturing Woes Continue

Similarly to other tech industries, DJ gear prices are at an all-time high.

Those on the market for DJ or music production gear may have noticed an unpropitious trend: prices are higher than normal and supply is incredibly low. And according to a new study, this trend won't be subsiding anytime soon.

According to DJ Tech Tools, there are a number of factors that have contributed to the rise in price and shortages. Labor costs and lack of demand from companies and promoters are among them, though they only scratch the surface of the growing issue.

Importing has apparently become a nightmare. Ocean freights are overbooked, causing delays in all industries and sharp price increases. These delays can cause goods to arrive months late.

Tariffs have also remained an issue in the United States despite an administration change. Many manufacturers rely on their Chinese partners but are still being charged a 20% increase when importing goods. China holds many specialized factories, according to DJ Tech Tools, making it almost impossible to import from anywhere else.

Manufacturing woes might be the most troubling issue of them all, however. DJ Tech Tools elaborates how internal components like copper, which can be found in cables, have doubled in price in the last 12 months. Even more disappointing is that semiconductors, a pivotal piece of graphics cards, cars, and many other tech products, are seeing such high scarcity that the supply won't normalize anytime soon.

Anyone looking to purchase DJ or producer gear should do so as soon as possible. The holiday season will only make supply chains worse and if you wait, it's likely you won't be receiving your equipment for quite some time.