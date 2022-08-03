DJ On the Go With This Tech That Transforms Your iPhone Into a Turntable

Go DJ—literally.

A new device prototype out of the Yamaha Design Lab is intended to transform music played from your phone into a vinyl record experience. Dubbed the TurnT, it's part of a line of proposed music accessories meant to bring tactility back into being on aux.

The TurnT looks like a record player and works in tandem with a smartphone app to transform its screen into a "magic record," according to Yamaha. The stylus acts as a play button for music selected on the phone.

There's also the Winder, meant to replicate windup music boxes; the MusicLight, which syncs music to the flicker of a flame; and the RhythmBot, a set of four robotic percussion instruments that play along to rhythms around them.

"Through the design of musical instruments and audio equipment, Yamaha designers are well aware of the experiential value that substantive and tactile interaction can create such as joy, beauty, discovery, and confidence," Yahama's statement continues. "Hypothesizing on the latent desire for optimal interaction, we studied the feasibility of a new functional beauty that deepens the true experiential value while coexisting with the convenience of evolving IT technology."

