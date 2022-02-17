Skip to main content
DJ-Themed DJenerates NFT Collection Partners With Moonwalk to Deliver Premium Dance Music Experiences

Benny Benassi, Carl Cox and more have thrown their weight behind DJenerates.

DJenerates

Dance music's famous faces have been immortalized through the immutable power of blockchain technology.

DJenerates, an NFT collection supported by many of dance music's biggest names including Benny BenassiCarl Cox, Maceo Plex, and Paul Oakenfold, is turning the likenesses of superstar DJs into NFTs. The collection of 10,000 avatars additionally incorporates algorithmically driven concatenations of hundreds of unique potential traits to develop a host of unique, nightlife-inspired characters.

Following the collection's season one release, which completely sold out in just four days, DJenerates is taking major steps to build community and utility around their tokens, starting with a partnership with Moonwalk. Moonwalk provides the digital infrastructure for NFT creators to serve their communities, including digital and real-world experiences through the platform's dedicated ticketing system.

Moonwalk’s digital wallets, which integrate with Apple Wallet and Google Pay with ease, have become a one-stop shop for NFT brands to deliver merchandise, exclusive content, experiential rewards, and more to their token holders.

As part of their partnership with Moonwalk, DJenerates has launched a new social token, fittingly titled "Beetz," which DJenerates community members can earn for engaging on social media platforms and spend accordingly through their DJenerates wallet.

As major producers continue to delve into the possibilities of NFT technology and vocalize their belief in its ability to shift the dynamics of the creator economy, the opportunities for DJenerates to bring artists and collectors together are vast. 

With the DJenerates superstar family growing to include artists such as Adam Beyer and Giovanni Ottiavani in their season two release, the perks of becoming a DJenerate are only just beginning to unfold. 

Sign up to become part of the DJenerates community by registering for a wallet and receive a free cyberpunk-inspired NFT.

