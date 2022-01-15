Skip to main content
Doctors Develop Music-Making App to Battle Brain Fog In Cancer Patients

Doctors Develop Music-Making App to Battle Brain Fog In Cancer Patients

The app is currently being used in a study with breast cancer survivors.

Fakurian Design

The app is currently being used in a study with breast cancer survivors.

Doctors from the University of Cincinnati are researching innovative ways to battle brain fog, and a new study has tested the waters of virtual music therapy.

According to a report by WFMZ-TV, neuro-oncologist Dr. Soma Sengupta and her team have developed an app called ARMcan Active Receptive Music, which harnesses music therapy to allow users to create their own songs.

"I wanted an app that could allow patients to express their musical ability," Sengupta said. "In other words, to have musical turns where you could overlay genres and create your own music track."

armcan-wfmz@2000x1500-800x600

Recommended Articles

brain
GEAR + TECH

Doctors Develop Music-Making App to Battle Brain Fog In Cancer Patients

The app is currently being used in a study with breast cancer survivors.

16 seconds ago
EF989074-C745-4919-8116-7D1A81155ADB
GEAR + TECH

Boys Noize Empowers NFT Collectors to Mint Their Own Techno With “Rave Pigs” Project

“Rave Pigs” is fostering a new kind of collaborative dance music community where their holders are in total control.

47 minutes ago
AC Slater, Tchami
MUSIC RELEASES

Tchami and AC Slater Assemble Their Finest Artists In "Confession X Night Bass" Album: Listen

The collaborative effort delivers a powerful collection of records ready for the dancefloor.

13 hours ago

The technology, Sengupta added, is "helping the rewiring and exercising areas of the brain that normally wouldn't do it."

The team's research further emphasizes just how useful music can be outside of the realm of entertainment. According to the University of Cincinnati, Sengupta's research is applicable beyond cancer patients who have received chemotherapy and are now experiencing brain fog, as those suffering from the condition due to COVID-19 may benefit from similar stimulation.

The app is reportedly being implemented in a randomized study conducted by Sengupta and her colleagues, wherein breast cancer survivors who are experiencing brain fog are assigned to one of two groups: those who listen to music 15 minutes a day and those who write their own music for 15 minutes a day. They are additionally receiving MRI scans at six, 12, and 18 months to track progress and measure how effective this new form of music therapy can be. 

Related

Anthems Festival Photo
GEAR + TECH

This App Generates Your Dream Festival Lineup Flyer Using Your Spotify Playlists

The Anthems app wants to change how you discover music.

general listening to music
GEAR + TECH

Music for the Mind: Researchers Develop Brain-Computer Interface That Matches Music to Your Mood

"It is meant to influence their emotional state, and helps teach the listener how to mediate their emotional states as they interact with the music system," said developer Kat Agres.

0_MattToole
FEATURES

A Dubstep Artist Battling a Brain Tumor is Releasing an Electronic Music Album for Cancer Awareness

Matt Toole is one resilient bastard.

david-von-diemar-xSx8oeda7BU-unsplash
GEAR + TECH

Amazon's Rival Clubhouse App Will Let You DJ Your Own Radio Show

New reports suggest that unlike their competitors, Amazon's new app will sharply focus on the live music aspect of broadcasting.

general djing
GEAR + TECH

TIDAL Revamps DJ Tools With Sights on Revolutionizing How Streaming Platforms Can Aid Artists

TIDAL's deepened commitment to the art of DJing offers a new level of accessibility.

tycho weather
GEAR + TECH

Tycho Made an App that Generates Playlists Based On Your Local Weather

The app promotes Tycho's new album, 'Weather'.

Web_Shop_Banner_1-min
GEAR + TECH

You Can Make Beats By Bouncing This Innovative MIDI Ball

The ODD Ball is a feature-packed MIDI instrument that provides a unique beat-making experience.

Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster
GEAR + TECH

Fender's New Guitar Brings Electronic Music Production and Performance Into the Future

Fender's American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster Guitar offers electronic music producers and DJs an all-in-one solution for more creative guitar sounds.