Twitch Streamers Can Dodge DMCA Takedowns with This Free Music Extension

As streamers continue to navigate the music streaming Wild West of Twitch, Soundstripe is here to lend a helping hand to those faced with permabans due to incessant DMCA takedown notices.

Soundstripe, named one of the top five fastest growing private media companies in the US on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, is launching a new extension that allows users to play music from its library during their Twitch streams without the burden of copyright issues. With the free tool, users are also able to simulcast their livestreams on other platforms, like YouTube, without worrying about DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) notices. For streamers who want to retain the ad revenue generated from their videos, Soundstripe also offers paid subscriptions at $15 per month.

Another useful aspect of Soundstripe's extension lies in its functionality. It enables streamers to control the volume levels of the music—from a litany of playlists—without needing to leave Twitch or halt their stream. Moreover, it is beneficial to artists because viewers can see the song's title and artist in real-time. Fans can then follow those artists on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

"At Soundstripe, our main goal is to ‘Keep Creatives Creating.’ When we saw the recent spate of DMCA takedown notices for archived Twitch videos, we knew we needed to do something to solve the problem," said Travis Terrell, Soundstripe's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, in a statement. "With the Soundstripe Twitch extension, streamers don’t need to worry about the complex copyright issues around the music they play. All they need to do is create."

"Twitch streamers are some of the most prolific content creators in the world today, and they need to be able to find great, legal music fast," added Co-Founder and CTO Trevor Hinesley. "I’ve been a big fan of Twitch for years, as are many of our team members. Once we saw streamers being affected by DMCA takedowns, we knew we needed to provide a solution fast. The team really stepped up to the plate, and I’m excited to share this extension with the Twitch community!”

The topic of music streaming in Twitch has been one of consternation after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who acquired Twitch for a staggering $970 million back in 2014, found himself in hot water over the lack of knowledge he exhibited in a recent antitrust hearing. When a Congressman grilled the world's richest man about why Twitch was experiencing rampant streaming issues when his platform could simple secure licensing deals, Bezos was unable to sufficiently answer the question, replying with a glib "I don't know."

Following his head-scratching testimony, the nonprofit organization Artist Rights Alliance, which is spearheaded by a group of artists whose objective is to protect musicians and songwriters, penned an open letter to Bezos denouncing his lack of initiative. Bezos is yet to respond publicly.

You can find more information about Soundstripe's Twitch extension here. To sign up for a subscription, visit the company's official website.