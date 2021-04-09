Don Diablo Makes History With $1.2 Million Sale of First-Ever Full-Length Concert NFT

Diablo called the ambitious NFT drop, which sold in four minutes, a "next level sci-fi animated live concert experience."
Don Diablo has made NFT history after selling his Destination Hexagonia piece for a staggering $1,259,280, or 600.0Ξ.

Diablo sold the one-of-a-kind NFT, or non-fungible token, on the aptly titled SuperRare marketplace. The drop, which sold in just four minutes, was the first-ever full-length concert experience to be sold as an NFT.

The HEXAGON label boss, who called Destination Hexagonia a "next level sci-fi animated live concert experience," has been working on developing the piece over the course of the last year. The winning bidder received a unique hand-crafted box, which includes a hard drive that contains the only copy of the high-quality file of the film in existence.

Watch Diablo explain the inspiration behind the ambitious NFT project below.

“My GΞNΞSIS drop went beyond all my expectations, and that really inspired me. I immediately felt such a warm welcome into the NFT community, and with that feel a responsibility to continue to push things further into the future and keep disrupting status quo," Diablo said in a press release. "At this point we almost feel like this particular piece has become priceless because we worked on it for almost a year and put an incredible amount of love and effort into it."

A portion of the profits from the sale of the film, which Diablo said is "just the beginning," will benefit his HEXAGON Foundation. The organization was established to educate artists in the NFT space, helping them create, share, and sell their art.

To read out more about the eruption of NFTs and their collision course with the EDM community, read our interview with the founders of Nifty Gateway, one of the most popular digital art marketplaces.

