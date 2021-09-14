September 14, 2021
Don Diablo's Most Ambitious NFT Drop Yet Comes With a Real-Life, Hexagonal Structure
Don Diablo's Most Ambitious NFT Drop Yet Comes With a Real-Life, Hexagonal Structure

Don Diablo isn't done thinking outside the box when it comes to pushing the NFT space forward.
Hexagon

Don Diablo isn't done thinking outside the box when it comes to pushing the NFT space forward.

Don Diablo is once again making NFT history with his most ambitious venture yet. The project, which he's calling "Hexhibit III," is a digital collectible with a real-world counterpart. 

Like something out of a science fiction movie, Diablo's vision for the NFT takes the form of a futuristic, spaceship-like capsule towering at nearly twice his height. While he could've left it at that, Diablo then had what he calls a ludicrous idea: what if he replicated the structure in the real world?

"I said, 'What if you could stand inside an NFT, literally? That hasn’t been done before,'" Diablo told Rolling Stone.

Though he didn't disclose the financial resources needed to make it happen, he did suggest the cost to build the chamber was comparable to that of a new home. "It could be anything," Diablo continued. "It could be a mini club. It could be a spaceship. It could be a mini cinema."

Don Diablo's "Hexhibit III," a real-world NFT project he called his "most ambitious" venture to date.

Diablo, who is considered a pioneer in the genre of future house music, seems to appreciate that the desired use case for the giant pod is ultimately open to interpretation. He suggests it could potentially be used as a miniature entertainment room for movies or playing music, but is leaving it up to the bidder to decide what they'll make of it. Regardless, "Hexhibit III" will be the largest physical structure tied to any NFT thus far. 

It's another landmark achievement for Diablo in the nascent space of digital collectibles. Previously the dance music producer and DJ made history with the sale of the first full-length concert NFT earlier this year. That work sold for a frothy $1.2 million in just four minutes.

"Hexhibit III" is expected to go up for auction via Sotheby's this fall.

