December 11, 2021
Don Diablo's $1.2 Million NFT to Be Displayed Alongside Works By Basquiat, Banksy, Andy Warhol
The project was sold via Sotheby's and comes paired with a spaceship-like physical piece, the largest to ever be attached to a token in the NFT space.
c/o Press

Don Diablo's latest groundbreaking NFT venture comes with a spaceship-like physical structure, the largest to ever be attached to a tokenized collectible sale.

The NFT, dubbed "HΞXHIBIT III," was recently sold to a museum collection that houses original works by the likes of Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Banksy. Auctioned off by Sotheby's for $1.2 million, the project marks a milestone for Diablo and further legitimizes the digital art world in which the EDM producer is an unquestioned pioneer

don diablo

Don Diablo's "HΞXHIBIT III" physical NFT.

Also making history is the scale of "HΞXHIBIT III," which comes paired with one of the largest physical art pieces to ever be attached to an NFT. According to a press release, the portal-like element will reveal an exclusive first-look at Diablo's metaverse to those lucky enough to get inside. 

"Similar to my previous works the digital content part of this piece will keep developing itself, forming a connection between creator and collector for the years to come," Diablo said of the NFT in a press release. "That's the beauty of digital art right? Considering today's possibilities, buying a piece should simply mark the beginning of an adventure."

"It's now officially safe to say NFTs are here to stay," Diablo continued. "Digital art has been frowned upon for many years, but if there is one great thing this pandemic brought us it's the birth of a digital [art] renaissance. It's the future."

You can catch "HΞXHIBIT III" on display for free at Museumplein in Amsterdam December 9-10 before heading to its permanent home at Moco Museum.

