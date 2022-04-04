Dyson Wades Into Wearable Products With Air-Purifying Headphones

Purified air and pristine sound quality—both are now simultaneously achievable with Dyson's latest invention.

Headquartered in Singapore, the multi-billion dollar manufacturer of household goods is wading into the audio technology space with a unique twist: the Dyson Zone, the company's new noise-cancelling, air-purifying headphones. The product marks Dyson's first wearable device on the market and they're already making a standout impression.

Dyson applies their industry-leading technology throughout the Zone. A dual set of air filters is embedded in the over-ear cups while a front-facing detachable visor, designed to emit purified air, sits contact-free over the mouth and nose of the user.

Airflow and purification are two of Dyson's foremost areas of expertise. The company's existing product offering includes a robust lineup of vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, fans, and more.

While it may seem initially as though the Zone is a response to the pandemic, Engadget notes that the device has actually been in development for around six years. According to Dyson, the goal of the air-purifying aspect of the device is mainly to protect users from airborne pollution, allergens, and dust.

The company additionally notes that over 500 prototype versions of the Zone were designed throughout the product's engineering journey. Included in the final version of the Zone are a number of preset settings that adjust both the speed of the visor's air flow to the user and the degree of noise cancellation taking place.

Dyson has not yet released a final price for the Zone, but the product is expected to be released this fall.