Skip to main content
Dyson Wades Into Wearable Products With Air-Purifying Headphones

Dyson Wades Into Wearable Products With Air-Purifying Headphones

Dyson's engineering journey in order to bring the unique headphones to market saw over 500 prototype iterations.

Dyson

Dyson's engineering journey in order to bring the unique headphones to market saw over 500 prototype iterations.

Purified air and pristine sound quality—both are now simultaneously achievable with Dyson's latest invention.

Headquartered in Singapore, the multi-billion dollar manufacturer of household goods is wading into the audio technology space with a unique twist: the Dyson Zone, the company's new noise-cancelling, air-purifying headphones. The product marks Dyson's first wearable device on the market and they're already making a standout impression.

Dyson Zone

Dyson applies their industry-leading technology throughout the Zone. A dual set of air filters is embedded in the over-ear cups while a front-facing detachable visor, designed to emit purified air, sits contact-free over the mouth and nose of the user.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

general music producer
INDUSTRY

The Changing Role of a Music Distributor in 2022

We caught up with Kevin Breuner of CD Baby to discuss the role a music distribution company plays in today's music industry.

By Clayton Durant6 hours ago
artworks-717kPMzzjUaq8B2E-ZNw8RA-t500x500
MUSIC RELEASES

Jauz Taps Rising Stars for Loaded Bite This! Compilation, "THIS IS OFF THE DEEP END VOL III"

Belcastro, SHARPS, Benasis, ZHOU, and more make the most of the spotlight.

By Niko Sani6 hours ago
Grabbitz
MUSIC RELEASES

Grabbitz Showcases Innovative Production On Genre-Bending Third Album, "Time Isn't Real"

Grabbitz has long paved his own path and this LP is another impressive step down his novel road.

By Niko Sani6 hours ago

Airflow and purification are two of Dyson's foremost areas of expertise. The company's existing product offering includes a robust lineup of vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, fans, and more.

While it may seem initially as though the Zone is a response to the pandemic, Engadget notes that the device has actually been in development for around six years. According to Dyson, the goal of the air-purifying aspect of the device is mainly to protect users from airborne pollution, allergens, and dust.

The company additionally notes that over 500 prototype versions of the Zone were designed throughout the product's engineering journey. Included in the final version of the Zone are a number of preset settings that adjust both the speed of the visor's air flow to the user and the degree of noise cancellation taking place. 

Dyson has not yet released a final price for the Zone, but the product is expected to be released this fall.

Related

Best Headphones for Working Out
GEAR + TECH

Top 5 Workout Headphones

The Top 5 Best Headphones for Working Out

81uYYj4fZEL._AC_SL1500_-1280x853
GEAR + TECH

Giveaway: Enter to Win a Rare Autographed Pair of Kygo's A11/800 Headphones

One lucky fan will take home a one-of-a-kind piece from Kygo himself.

Samsung AKG N700NC Headphones
NEWS

Samsung Launches a New Series of Studio-Quality AKG Wireless Headphones

Take your music listening experience to the next level with the latest headphones from Samsung and AKG!

Mark Ronson Diplo
GEAR + TECH

Silk City Puts Their Stamp of Approval on AKG's Newest Wireless Headphones [Interview]

Find out what makes the AKG N700NC Silk City's go-to headphones.

download
GEAR + TECH

This Wearable Device Lets You Play Music Out of Thin Air—Without an Instrument

You can play an air guitar, strings, or become a kung fu fighter with Mictic's new wearable.

Motion Sonic
GEAR + TECH

Sony Launches Wearable Motion Sonic Wristlet, Allowing Musicians to Apply Effects Live

Early backers can secure a limited discounted price on the technology via Indiegogo.

x-by-kygo-xenon-kygo-portrait
GEAR + TECH

Check Out Kygo's New Noise-Cancelling A11/800 Headphones

"They’re brilliant for blocking out any unwanted distractions while I’m traveling on tour."

Pokeball-Wooden-Pokemon-Grado-Headphones-2
GEAR + TECH

Grado and Pokémon Release One-of-a-Kind Collaborative Headphones

Grado Labs and Pokémon Center teamed up to develop the headphones, which feature Poké Ball and Pikachu designs on the housing.