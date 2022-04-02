Dyson Wades Into Wearable Products With Air-Purifying Headphones
Purified air and pristine sound quality - both are now simultaneously achievable with Dyson's latest invention.
Headquartered in Singapore, the multi-billion dollar manufacturer of household goods is wading into the audio technology space with a unique twist.
Enter the Dyson Zone, the company's new noise-cancelling, air-purifying headphones. The product marks Dyson's first wearable device on the market and they're already making a stand-out impression.
Airflow and purification are two of Dyson's foremost areas of expertise. The company's existing product offering includes a robust lineup of vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, fans, and more.
Dyson applies their industry-leading technology throughout the Zone. A dual set of air filters is embedded in the over-ear cups while a front-facing detachable visor, designed to emit purified air, sits contact-free over the mouth and nose of the user.
While it may seem initially as though the Zone is a response to the pandemic, Engadget notes that the device has actually been in development for around six years. According to Dyson, the goal of the air-purifying aspect of the device is mainly to protect users from airborne pollution, allergens, and dust.
The company additionally notes that over five-hundred prototype versions of the Zone were designed throughout the product's engineering journey. Included in the final version of the Zone are a number of preset settings that adjust both the speed of the visor's air flow to the user and the degree of noise cancellation taking place.
Dyson has not yet released a final price for the Zone, but the product is expected to be released this fall.