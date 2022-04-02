Skip to main content
Dyson Wades Into Wearable Products With Air-Purifying Headphones

Dyson Wades Into Wearable Products With Air-Purifying Headphones

Dyson's engineering journey in order to bring the unique headphones to market saw over five-hundred prototype iterations.

Dyson

Dyson's engineering journey in order to bring the unique headphones to market saw over five-hundred prototype iterations.

Purified air and pristine sound quality - both are now simultaneously achievable with Dyson's latest invention.

Headquartered in Singapore, the multi-billion dollar manufacturer of household goods is wading into the audio technology space with a unique twist.

Enter the Dyson Zone, the company's new noise-cancelling, air-purifying headphones. The product marks Dyson's first wearable device on the market and they're already making a stand-out impression.

Airflow and purification are two of Dyson's foremost areas of expertise. The company's existing product offering includes a robust lineup of vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, fans, and more.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

the prodigy
NEWS

The Prodigy's Liam Howlett Lands Film Score Debut With Netflix Thriller, "Choose or Die"

The film is slated for release on the streaming service on Friday, April 15th.

By Cameron Sunkel2 hours ago
martin garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Announces Release Date Of His Debut Club Album, "Sentio"

The effort's first two singles, "Follow" and "Limitless," are out now.

By Cameron Sunkel4 hours ago
Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Unleashes First Two Singles From Forthcoming Album, "REBELS NEVER DIE"

Hardwell is diving into a new artistic chapter with unwavering conviction.

By Cameron Sunkel4 hours ago

Dyson applies their industry-leading technology throughout the Zone. A dual set of air filters is embedded in the over-ear cups while a front-facing detachable visor, designed to emit purified air, sits contact-free over the mouth and nose of the user.

While it may seem initially as though the Zone is a response to the pandemic, Engadget notes that the device has actually been in development for around six years. According to Dyson, the goal of the air-purifying aspect of the device is mainly to protect users from airborne pollution, allergens, and dust.

The company additionally notes that over five-hundred prototype versions of the Zone were designed throughout the product's engineering journey. Included in the final version of the Zone are a number of preset settings that adjust both the speed of the visor's air flow to the user and the degree of noise cancellation taking place. 

Dyson has not yet released a final price for the Zone, but the product is expected to be released this fall. 

Related

81uYYj4fZEL._AC_SL1500_-1280x853
GEAR + TECH

Giveaway: Enter to Win a Rare Autographed Pair of Kygo's A11/800 Headphones

One lucky fan will take home a one-of-a-kind piece from Kygo himself.

Best Headphones for Working Out
GEAR + TECH

Top 5 Workout Headphones

The Top 5 Best Headphones for Working Out

Samsung AKG N700NC Headphones
NEWS

Samsung Launches a New Series of Studio-Quality AKG Wireless Headphones

Take your music listening experience to the next level with the latest headphones from Samsung and AKG!

Mark Ronson Diplo
GEAR + TECH

Silk City Puts Their Stamp of Approval on AKG's Newest Wireless Headphones [Interview]

Find out what makes the AKG N700NC Silk City's go-to headphones.

Pokeball-Wooden-Pokemon-Grado-Headphones-2
GEAR + TECH

Grado and Pokémon Release One-of-a-Kind Collaborative Headphones

Grado Labs and Pokémon Center teamed up to develop the headphones, which feature Poké Ball and Pikachu designs on the housing.

x-by-kygo-xenon-kygo-portrait
GEAR + TECH

Check Out Kygo's New Noise-Cancelling A11/800 Headphones

"They’re brilliant for blocking out any unwanted distractions while I’m traveling on tour."

Noveto Systems SoundBeamer
GEAR + TECH

This New Device Beams Music Straight Into Your Head With No Physical Connection

A disruptive new listening device is anticipated to hit the market in 2021.

AIAIAI
GEAR + TECH

AIAIAI and Ninja Tune Collaborate on New Eco-Friendly Recycled Vinyl Headphones

Even the drivers are biodegradable.