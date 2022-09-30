Skip to main content
Dutch Designer Dzanar Teams Up With G-Eazy for Debut NFT Collection

Dutch Designer Dzanar Teams Up With G-Eazy for Debut NFT Collection

"The Geralds" marks the latest creative pivot for Dzanar, the designer behind Sam Feldt and Heartfeldt Records’ eye-popping branding.

c/o Press

"The Geralds" marks the latest creative pivot for Dzanar, the designer behind Sam Feldt and Heartfeldt Records’ eye-popping branding.

Dutch designer Dzanar and multi-Platinum rapper G-Eazy have joined forces for the latter’s debut NFT collection.

It's called "The Geralds" and it was minted on the Quincy Jones-backed digital collectibles platform OneOf. Showcasing the different aspects of G-Eazy’s personality and hobbies, the NFTs are sold in packs so fans can purchase different combinations and win VIP perks, like meeting the chart-topping rapper in-person.

Having taken on design projects for a slew of major contemporary music artists, like Akon, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Kesha and more, Dzanar has cemented himself as a coveted collaborator in the music industry.

DCCBEE1C-65A7-43EB-A80E-025F696E84C9

The designer says he experiences synesthesia, a condition which essentially triggers the senses so when you hear music, you see shapes and colors. He channels this into his art, being able to deconstruct music and craft captivating and colorful visual works.

"I love to put my imagination to work and create art that breathes style and substance," said Dzanar in a statement. “Working with OneOf and G-Eazy on 'The Geralds' allows me to create art that bridges a wide range of areas. This project brings artistic freedom and beauty, which I find extremely important in the work I do."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

IMG_7776
GEAR + TECH

Dutch Designer Dzanar Teams Up With G-Eazy for Debut NFT Collection

"The Geralds" marks the latest creative pivot for Dzanar, the designer behind Sam Feldt and Heartfeldt Records’ eye-popping branding.

By Konstantinos Karakolis
jean-michel jarre deathpact
MUSIC RELEASES

Jean-Michel Jarre Recruits Deathpact for Dark, Brooding Remix of "BRUTALISM": Listen

The collaborative remix is set to release on Jarre's 22nd studio album, "OXYMORE" in October 2022.

By Nick Yopko
said the sky william black
MUSIC RELEASES

Said The Sky and William Black Tap SayWeCanFly for Rock-Infused Collab, "On My Own"

The track "represents finding the strength and trust to lean on somebody," according to Said The Sky.

By Rachel Kupfer
g-eazy

"This collaboration with OneOf has been long in the making," added G-Eazy. "My debut NFT collection is made with love. It's a combination of music, fashion and technology to show all the different sides of myself. I think we all share the same vision of creating a sustainable Web3 future and I'm really excited to have my fans join in."

"The Geralds" finds G-Eazy expanding his pursuits in the Web3 community. According to a press release, the acclaimed rapper has invested in a number of Web3 platforms and accepted payments in cryptocurrency for 2017's The Beautiful & Damned album.

Find out more about "The Geralds" here.

FOLLOW DZANAR:

Facebook: facebook.com/dzanarproductions
Instagram: instagram.com/dzanar
Twitter: twitter.com/dzanar
Website: dzanarproductions.com

FOLLOW G-EAZY:

Facebook: facebook.com/G.Eazy
Instagram: instagram.com/g_eazy
Twitter: twitter.com/G_Eazy
Spotify: spoti.fi/3SHjKY4

Tags
terms:
G-EazyNFT

Related

odesza
GEAR + TECH

ODESZA to Release Debut NFT Collection

"REMNANTS," a collaboration with Visual Artist JapaneseDad, is a "resurrection of artistic concepts lost to time and scattered across hard-drives."

Nghtmre Press Photo
GEAR + TECH

NGHTMRE Reveals Debut NFT Collection With Visual Artist GREG MIKE

The bass music heavyweight and visual artist promise "unreleased visuals, music, and a few special items" in their collection.

Bonanza-Campout
NEWS

Bonanza Campout, Headlined By DJ Snake, G-Eazy and Empire of the Sun, Forced to Cancel

The festival was originally scheduled for June 21st to June 23rd in Heber, Utah.

Never Say Die logo
GEAR + TECH

Never Say Die Announces Debut NFT Collection

The record label's "Rebirth" collection will hit the Nifty Gateway marketplace later this week.

Seven Lions
INTERVIEWS

Glimpse Into the Metaphysical World of Seven Lions' Debut NFT Collection on Crypto.com [Exclusive]

Seven Lions' first-ever NFT drop will feature never-before-heard soundscapes produced specifically for the unique collection.

1201160296293104.llpt98qzm5LFYRJdt9gQ_height640
GEAR + TECH

Mubert Reveals AI-Powered, Collaborative NFT Collection

The company is calling the NFT venture the first of its kind.

madeon
GEAR + TECH

Madeon Announces Debut NFT Drop

The NFT was designed by the artists responsible for the visuals from his "Good Faith Live" tour.

unnamed
GEAR + TECH

Monstercat Unveils IDOLS NFT Digital Collectibles, Designed to Create 3D Experiences In the Metaverse

Collectors who have participated in previous Monstercat drops will have a unique shot to secure a limited edition IDOL on October 26th.