Dutch Designer Dzanar Teams Up With G-Eazy for Debut NFT Collection

Dutch designer Dzanar and multi-Platinum rapper G-Eazy have joined forces for the latter’s debut NFT collection.

It's called "The Geralds" and it was minted on the Quincy Jones-backed digital collectibles platform OneOf. Showcasing the different aspects of G-Eazy’s personality and hobbies, the NFTs are sold in packs so fans can purchase different combinations and win VIP perks, like meeting the chart-topping rapper in-person.

Having taken on design projects for a slew of major contemporary music artists, like Akon, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Kesha and more, Dzanar has cemented himself as a coveted collaborator in the music industry.

c/o Dzanar

The designer says he experiences synesthesia, a condition which essentially triggers the senses so when you hear music, you see shapes and colors. He channels this into his art, being able to deconstruct music and craft captivating and colorful visual works.

"I love to put my imagination to work and create art that breathes style and substance," said Dzanar in a statement. “Working with OneOf and G-Eazy on 'The Geralds' allows me to create art that bridges a wide range of areas. This project brings artistic freedom and beauty, which I find extremely important in the work I do."

"This collaboration with OneOf has been long in the making," added G-Eazy. "My debut NFT collection is made with love. It's a combination of music, fashion and technology to show all the different sides of myself. I think we all share the same vision of creating a sustainable Web3 future and I'm really excited to have my fans join in."

"The Geralds" finds G-Eazy expanding his pursuits in the Web3 community. According to a press release, the acclaimed rapper has invested in a number of Web3 platforms and accepted payments in cryptocurrency for 2017's The Beautiful & Damned album.

Find out more about "The Geralds" here.

