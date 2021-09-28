September 29, 2021
Coinbase to Showcase Iconic Music Festival Moments at EDC Via Onsite NFT Galleries
Publish date:

The leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange platform is betting on electronic music fans to help drive NFT adoption.
Author:

Jake West/Insomniac

Coinbase is banking on the electronic music community to help drive its growth prospects.

In a series of new strategic sponsorships, dance music fans will be able to catch Coinbase at two upcoming editions of EDC in Las Vegas and Orlando respectively. The appearances will follow a recent activation on Randalls Island in New York City.

Surprisingly, the leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange platform will be onsite demoing new experiential activations related to NFT technology. Coinbase is setting up shop and erecting physical NFT galleries, which will feature unforgettable music festival moments past and present.

This year EDC Orlando is surpassing its 10-year anniversary milestone. To celebrate, Coinbase's NFT gallery will take fans back on a trip down memory lane. Fans will be able to purchase those historic moments onsite in addition to moments from this year's festival, tokens of which will be minted in real-time. 

The partnership lends credence to the notion that electronic music fans and artists are on the front lines witnessing the disruptive potential of NFTs and cryptocurrency. NFTs have frequently been heralded as a big part of the future of the creator economy, and Coinbase's role in spotlighting this medium at some of the nation's biggest music festivals will serve as a major catalyst for NFT adoption going forward.

EDC Las Vegas kicks off October 22nd, followed by EDC Orlando on November 12th respectively. 

