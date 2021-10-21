EDC Makes History and Becomes First Music Festival Held on Roblox

Roblox and Insomniac have bonded together to bring EDC Las Vegas, one of the world's largest music festivals, to the metaverse.

The experience, dubbed "World Party," marks the first-ever music festival held on the popular online game platform. Within Roblox, fans will be able to attend 50 performances throughout the weekend and fully immerse in EDC's beloved stages, like cosmicMEADOW and circuitGROUNDS.

"To partner and create with a metaverse leader like Roblox is an exciting opportunity for Insomniac," said Pasquale Rotella, Insomniac's founder and CEO in a press release. "Bringing people from all over the world together through art and experience is a goal we’re always working hard to achieve, and together with Roblox we are able to expand this into the digital world. This experience takes the creativity and inspiration behind EDC and all other festivals and events to new heights. Bringing our vision to life digitally and opening up the wonder and magic of EDC to anyone of any age, no matter where they are."

Wonder Works Studio has also been brought into the groundbreaking project to develop five "party all-night tents," which are inspired by this year's festival theme. These will feature artists like Kaskade, Zedd, Alison Wonderland, REZZ, Alan Walker, and more.

Accessories can also be acquired using virtual kandi, or custom bracelets that are traded at festivals. Attendees will also be able to play mini-games, race through the vast world, collect cuddly animals, dance-battle against friends, and build their home in Camp EDC.

“When Insomniac approached us to bring their music festivals to the metaverse, we couldn’t have been more thrilled,” said Zachary Letter, CEO of Wonder Works Studio. “With the launch of the 'World Party' experience, we leveraged our Roblox expertise in creative world building and game mechanics and combined it with Insomniac’s imaginative vision to create the #1 place on Roblox for dance music fans to hang out every day!”

The "World Party" space is open now. Performances will begin at 4PM PT (7PM ET) on October 22nd.