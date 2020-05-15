As the clock ticks down to the colossal EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon livestream event this weekend, technology company Littlstar is posing the question, "Why not rave in VR?"

As the premier livestreaming platform on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, and Android TV, Littlstar has teamed up with many EDM festivals to offer unique streaming experiences for fans, which are funneled through their favorite game consoles and hardware. The platform itself is one of the few to offer traditional 2D videos, virtual reality, 360° videos, holograms, and augmented reality.

Littlstar also recently became one of the Virtual Rave-A-Thon's official livestreaming partners, and have now teamed up with EDM.com to offer an exclusive first look into the custom virtual reality environment they created for viewers to experience during the event. Throughout the stream, Littlstar will be stitching DJ performances into the one-of-a-kind virtual space, offering a highly interactive experience. Check out the preview below, which offers a glimpse into the VR landscape available via PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR.

“We’ve had our finger on the pulse of emerging technologies for many years now” said Brooklyn Earick, Littlstar's Chief Marketing Officer, in an exclusive quote provided to EDM.com “A lot of people at Littlstar have a background in music in one form or another, so its been great to combine our passion for both music and technology into events like EDC.”

You can also watch the EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon via Littlstar on Playstation 4, iOS, Android TV and the company's dedicated livestreaming page.

