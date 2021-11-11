EDC Orlando 2021 Will Feature Three Unique Drone Shows

"Under the electric sky" has been the mantra of EDC for as long as we can remember. But this year, the iconic music festival brand has made it literal.

After dazzling the EDC faithful with a spectacular drone show in Las Vegas last month, Insomniac will now sweeten the pot at the 2021 edition of EDC Orlando. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, each of the festival's three days will feature a unique show, wherein hundreds of iridescent drones coalesce in the night sky.

The fleet at the Vegas fest comprised 600 drones, which transformed into numerous configurations, like EDC's signature owl and a gleaming heart flanked by two human silhouettes.

Drone show at EDC Las Vegas 2021. Drone Stories

Developed by Drone Stories, the intricate drone displays were commissioned to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of the EDC brand. Drone Stories is a sister company of the Dutch artist collective Studio DRIFT, an organization that explores entertainment alternatives in order to minimize pollution from firework shows.

EDC Orlando 2021 kicks off tomorrow, November 12th. The bill features a slew of EDM superstars, including Kaskade, Excision, Zedd, Galantis, and Kygo, among many others. Check out the full lineup here.