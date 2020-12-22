EDM Gift Ideas for the Last Minute Holiday Shopper

EDM Gift Ideas for the Last Minute Holiday Shopper

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you're still in need of a gift idea for the raver in your friend circle or family, you're in luck.
Author:
Publish date:

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you're still in need of a gift idea for the raver in your friend circle or family, you're in luck. 

Whether they're a shuffler, an aspiring artist, or just casual dance music listeners, here are our last minute picks if you need a great gift in record time. 

Animal Spirit Hood - $23

714eH55sJjL._AC_UX679_

Avicii Invector Game - $15

610DO0DHm4L._SX522_

Customizable LED Glasses - $69

81reTey8IuL._AC_SL1500_

Numark DJ Controller - $119

81eR5VzjExL._AC_SX679_

LED Flashing Gloves - $12

71SJS5XTiBL._AC_UX679_

LED Face Mask - $29

71qoVD+oCHL._AC_UX679_

JBL Portable, Waterproof Speaker - $99

61TSAn9KKxL._AC_SX679_

Folding Rave Hand Fan - $22

81SOXs1OsvL._AC_SX679_

Electro Threads Graphic Hoodie - $75

710CySqz8bL._AC_UX679_

LED High Top Shoes - $35

51El5jusvtL._AC_UY695_

What gifts are you buying the dance music fan in your life? Let us know on social media.

Related

Holiday
FEATURES

How to Explain EDM to your Clueless Family at Holiday Gatherings

EDM.com has your survival guide for the holidays!

A photo of the Tomorrowland 2012: The Book of Wisdom main stage.
NEWS

Tomorrowland Makes Last-Minute Lineup Shifts Ahead of Weekend One

Tomorrowland has had to make some last-minute updates to its lineup.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
NEWS

Armin Van Buuren's Album Is Arriving In A Month

Armin Van Buuren has a new album coming - right around the corner.

big-gigantic-press-crop-2017-1200x632
MUSIC RELEASES

Big Gigantic and Felly Team Up for Breezy Tune "St. Lucia"

Big Gigantic's latest has us feeling like summer is right around the corner.

Thomas Wesley's 1st Annual Holiday Toy Roundup
NEWS

Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley's 1st Annual Holiday Toy Roundup with Trina's Kids Foundation

Join Diplo by donating gifts and clothes to children in need this season.

sven vath elon musk
MUSIC RELEASES

Sven Väth Gifts Elon Musk With Space Travel-Themed Soundtrack

Sven Väth appeared to be quite inspired by Musk following an interaction with the tech mogul at the Axel Springer Award ceremony.

Ghastly Dark Teal Banner
NEWS

Ghastly Gifts Nephew His First Laptop and Production Software

Ghastly is setting his nephew up on the path to producing.

Flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Creates Personal Birthday Song for Friend's Birthday Party

Flume gave the ultimate gift over the weekend to one of his friends.