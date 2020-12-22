EDM Gift Ideas for the Last Minute Holiday Shopper
Christmas is right around the corner, and if you're still in need of a gift idea for the raver in your friend circle or family, you're in luck.
Whether they're a shuffler, an aspiring artist, or just casual dance music listeners, here are our last minute picks if you need a great gift in record time.
Animal Spirit Hood - $23
Avicii Invector Game - $15
Customizable LED Glasses - $69
Numark DJ Controller - $119
LED Flashing Gloves - $12
LED Face Mask - $29
JBL Portable, Waterproof Speaker - $99
Folding Rave Hand Fan - $22
Electro Threads Graphic Hoodie - $75
LED High Top Shoes - $35
What gifts are you buying the dance music fan in your life? Let us know on social media.