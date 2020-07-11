The Design Museum in London is making new investments into its sound system to support the museum's electronic music exhibit, which is set to open at the end of this month. The exhibit, titled "Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers," was originally scheduled to launch in April, but was postponed due to mandatory closures following the onset of COVID-19.

Ahead of its reopening, the museum will be installing a PMC 7.1 surround system based on the company's result6 monitors, which is sure to simulate the experience of a live electronic music show. As long-time PMC users themselves, Kraftwerk was influential in making the decision, insisting the museum adopt the award-winning technology.

Kraftwerk Live

The exhibit features a 3D Kraftwerk show complete with strobes and concert visuals, paying homage to the legendary group, who recently celebrated their 50-year anniversary. The exhibit explores more of electronic music's pioneers, including The Chemical Brothers, Aphex Twin, and Jean-Michel Jarre as well as the technological improvements that have helped to advance the genre throughout the decades. Over 400 items total will be on display.

"Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers" is currently slated to run from July 31st, 2020 to February 14th, 2021.