What is BitClout and Why Are Electronic Music Artists Flocking in Droves?

What is BitClout and Why Are Electronic Music Artists Flocking in Droves?

We break down the basics behind the BitClout blockchain, a decentralized social media platform with massive disruptive potential.
Author:
Publish date:

Roger Brown

We break down the basics behind the BitClout blockchain, a decentralized social media platform with massive disruptive potential.

Electronic music artists from all walks of life are flocking to BitClout, a new social media platform rooted in the ever-evolving field of blockchain technology.

For years, proponents of blockchain have claimed that the technology had the ability to support decentralized social media networks. In this case, decentralized just means that there isn't one point of failure, such as the private server room owned by a traditional social media company. Instead, the decentralized network is supported by thousands of independent nodes run by consumers from all over the world. 

To make a long story short, BitClout is one of the first successful applications of blockchain as it relates to social media. And word is getting around fast.

A large part of BitClout's early success is due to the platform's unique financial incentives for both creators and consumers. When creators sign up on BitClout they are assigned their own unique currency called a Creator Coin. An influencer's success on BitClout is predicated on their ability to create value for the holders of their unique coin. Through the basic laws of supply and demand, consumers and fans speculate on the price of these digital assets based on the incentives offered by the creators to the community.  

Since the platform is still in its infancy, there's not necessarily a clearly defined blueprint for what the ideal Creator Coin incentives should look like, but their potential is vast. Imagine having access to your favorite artist's music or tickets before they are released, or receiving free limited edition merchandise—all because you held that artist's unique token. This is just scratching the surface of how Creator Coins could revolutionize influencer culture as we know it.

If you still have qualms about the wind at this trend's back, check out some of the many electronic music artists embracing this new social media paradigm below. The race to become the first BitClout billionaire starts now.

Related

Excision
NEWS

Excision is the Latest Major Electronic Music Artist to Join Audius

Excision joins REZZ, deadmau5, Zeds Dead and many more to have uploaded their music on the blockchain-powered Audius.

Nifty Gateway
GEAR + TECH

Nifty Gateway Founders on Why Musicians Should Embrace Digital Art: "EDM Artists Are Just the Perfect Fit for NFTs"

Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster recall the rapid ascent in Nifty Gateway's popularity, a trend amplified by a number of electronic music personalities who adopted the burgeoning NFT technology.

neon.f0a75b09
GEAR + TECH

Blockchain-Powered Streaming Platform Audius Announces Foray into NFTs, Audius Collectibles

Over 10 major artists will be debuting their own NFTs as part of the massive launch.

Ja_Rule_in_2016
GEAR + TECH

Ja Rule's Fyre Festival NFT Fetches $122,000 Bid

One man's misfortune is another's NFT.

Joe-Conyers-cr-Stephanie-Severance-2021-billboard-1548-1615901005-compressed
INTERVIEWS

Joe Conyers III, Crypto.com's Head of NFTs, on the "World-Building" Intersection of Digital Art and Music

"One of the things I love about technology over time is that it eventually just turns into magic."

592E1E87-0D47-4DA3-94C2-85D029D4B992
GEAR + TECH

Vertigo Aims To Change The Way We Stream Music While Giving Artists Their Due

A new social media application is turning the way we stream music into a constantly changing, living, breathing video while allowing artists to be paid for their tracks.

119134476_10157654831726169_1144020969868389436_n
GEAR + TECH

Calvin Harris Shares Preview of NFT Debut With Never-Before-Heard Music

Calvin Harris' dreamy "TECHNOFISH" NFT is a collaboration with longtime creative partner Emil Nava.

Alec x Ozuna NFT image
FEATURES

Oil and Water: How ArtGrails.com is Changing the NFT Space Through Unusual Collaborations

Alec Monopoly and Avery Andon are bringing a uniquely collaborative approach to the NFT space with ArtGrails.com.