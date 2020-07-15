Elon Musk Shares 3D Rendering of New Tesla Factory with "Rave Space on the Roof"

Following the news that his electric car and battery behemoth dethroned Toyota as the world's largest automaker by market value, Tesla boss Elon Musk is planning to open the company's brand new Giga Factory in Berlin, Germany.

Musk posted a 3D render of the factory on Twitter this morning, July 15th, which shows a gargantuan, solar panel-lined roof atop a sprawling facility situated in a picturesque field in Berlin. Musk, who has also dabbled in electronic music production via an original song called "Don't Doubt Ur Vibe," also flung the dance music community headfirst into a fever pitch by writing that the rooftop may also moonlight as a "rave space."

Replying to a Twitter user asking for more information about the cave rendering, Musk wrote, "Might be an indoor/outdoor rave space on the roof."

The tweets do not represent the first time he has kicked the tires on the idea, though. Back in March 2020, Musk tweeted a poll to his 36 million-plus followers, asking if Tesla should construct a "mega rave cave" under the Giga Factory.

Check out Musk's 3D rendering of the Giga Factory below.

Credit: Futurism