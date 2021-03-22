Elon Musk Isn't Selling His Techno Song NFT After All

After announcing he'd be selling a new techno song as an NFT, Elon Musk has had a change of heart.

Just one week ago, the eccentric billionaire Tesla founder and occasional electronic music producer took to Twitter to announce the NFT drop. The trippy animated digital art was soundtracked by a thumping techno tune, which was thought to be produced by Musk, who famously released a house track called "Don't Doubt Ur Vibe" back in January 2020.

However, Musk went on to reply to his own tweet and pull the plug on the sale. "Actually, doesn’t feel quite right selling this," Musk wrote, refraining from offering a concrete reason. "Will pass."

Believe it or not, one of the world's richest individuals has a deep connection to electronic music. Following last summer's news that Tesla dethroned Toyota as the world's largest automaker by market value, Musk shared a 3D render of the company's Giga Factory in Berlin, which he said may feature "an indoor/outdoor rave space on the roof."

A few months later in December 2020, the Twitter account for his infrastructure and tunnel construction organization The Boring Company posted a video of a "tunnel rave" soundtracked by Avicii's iconic dance anthem "Levels."