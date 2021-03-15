Elon Musk is Selling a Song About NFTs as an NFT

Considering the rapidly growing hype surrounding NFTs, it’s no surprise that business mogul and one-time electronic music producer Elon Musk has entered the digital art space with his own contribution.

Musk tweeted earlier today that his own NFT will soon be up for sale, complete with a trippy animated video showing a golden “vanity trophy” engraved with the phrase “computers never sleep." The piece is also soundtracked by a catchy house song ostensibly produced by the eccentric Tesla founder, who famously released an electronic track called "Don't Doubt Ur Vibe" in early 2020.

Check out Musk's announcement below.

Grammy Award-nominated dance music duo Disclosure was quick to respond, noting that they offered a similar NFT sale two weeks ago.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital collectibles whose ownership is verified by blockchain technology, ensuring authenticity. The value of the items, which are purchased using cryptocurrency, lies in their inability to replicated, rendering them wholly unique to their owners. The electronic music world was quick to enter the NFT space and the demand has since skyrocketed, as Flume, ODESZA, Dillon Francis, Madeon, and many others have minted and sold collections.

It's also worth noting that Musk's partner, Grimes, made headlines earlier in the month of March with "War Nymph," her debut NFT collection that raked in a staggering $5.8 million in under 20 minutes.

At the time of this article's publication, Elon Musk's debut NFT is not yet open for bidding.