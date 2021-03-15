Elon Musk is Selling a Song About NFTs as an NFT

Elon Musk is Selling a Song About NFTs as an NFT

The business mogul tweeted earlier today, announcing an NFT accompanied by a house song.
Author:
Publish date:

The business mogul tweeted earlier today, announcing an NFT accompanied by a house song.

Considering the rapidly growing hype surrounding NFTs, it’s no surprise that business mogul and one-time electronic music producer Elon Musk has entered the digital art space with his own contribution.

Musk tweeted earlier today that his own NFT will soon be up for sale, complete with a trippy animated video showing a golden “vanity trophy” engraved with the phrase “computers never sleep." The piece is also soundtracked by a catchy house song ostensibly produced by the eccentric Tesla founder, who famously released an electronic track called "Don't Doubt Ur Vibe" in early 2020.

Check out Musk's announcement below.

Grammy Award-nominated dance music duo Disclosure was quick to respond, noting that they offered a similar NFT sale two weeks ago.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital collectibles whose ownership is verified by blockchain technology, ensuring authenticity. The value of the items, which are purchased using cryptocurrency, lies in their inability to replicated, rendering them wholly unique to their owners. The electronic music world was quick to enter the NFT space and the demand has since skyrocketed, as Flume, ODESZA, Dillon Francis, Madeon, and many others have minted and sold collections. 

It's also worth noting that Musk's partner, Grimes, made headlines earlier in the month of March with "War Nymph," her debut NFT collection that raked in a staggering $5.8 million in under 20 minutes.

At the time of this article's publication, Elon Musk's debut NFT is not yet open for bidding.

Related

dillon francis lane 8
NEWS

Dillon Francis and Lane 8 are Beefing About NFTs

It seems the NFT craze is starting to rear its ugly head.

Tesla-Reports-Earnings-Next-Week-but-Elon-Musk-Is-Still-a-
GEAR + TECH

Here is a Techno Song Featuring Vocalized Versions of Elon Musk's Best Tweets

Tech meets techno in this madcap crossover.

madeon
GEAR + TECH

Madeon Announces Debut NFT Drop

The NFT was designed by the artists responsible for the visuals from his "Good Faith Live" tour.

154214297_275012600662663_8856240710291013047_n
GEAR + TECH

3LAU Sells Record-Breaking $3.6 Million NFT in First-Ever Tokenized Album Sale

The electronic music vet and cryptocurrency pundit broke the record in NFT sales with over $11 million in total bids.

8AK9iDa8
GEAR + TECH

Disclosure Produced a New Song Live on Twitch and Minted It as an NFT

Disclosure's debut NFT release was streamed live on Twitch via a music production session.

Aphex Twin
GEAR + TECH

Aphex Twin's Debut NFT Sold for $127,000 in 24 Hours

It was only a matter of time before the iconic producer and world-class visual artist Weirdcore entered the NFT game.

daft punk
GEAR + TECH

Lindsay Lohan is Selling a Daft Punk NFT for $15,000

The seller, named after the French duo, sent 400 copies of their digital collectibles to a number of celebrities.

saccade-cover
GEAR + TECH

Flume Enters the NFT Space With Trippy "Saccade" Digital Artwork

Flume's foray into the NFT space, which could be one of its most lucrative, is a stunning collaboration with Jonathan Zawada.