August 26, 2021
Elon Musk Introduced Tesla's New AI Robot With a Human Awkwardly Dancing to EDM in Tights
Publish date:

Elon Musk Introduced Tesla's New AI Robot With a Human Awkwardly Dancing to EDM in Tights

The "humanoid" Tesla Bot isn't the first product Musk has introduced that has received strange looks.
Author:

Tesla

The "humanoid" Tesla Bot isn't the first product Musk has introduced that has received strange looks.

On August 19th Tesla hosted "AI Day," which came with a spate of details about the company's innovative technology for their vehicles—and an AI robot. 

Dubbed Tesla Bot, its purpose will be to eliminate tasks that are considered "dangerous, repetitive and boring" such as using a wrench to fix a car part, according to CEO Elon Musk. The technology behind Tesla Bot is reportedly derived from the same mechanics powering its vehicles.

"It makes sense to put that onto humanoid form," Musk said. "This, I think, will be quite profound. Essentially, in the future, physical work will be a choice. If you want to do it, you can, but you won't need to do it."

elon musk

Elon Musk.

Tesla Bot was announced after executives detailed the bells and whistles of the upgrades to Tesla vehicles and the Dojo supercomputer, which will be used to train its neural net. But like most things Tesla and Musk, viewers were introduced to the bot in awkward fashion: by someone in a monochrome jumpsuit flailing to electronic dance music like a fish out of water.

Recommended Articles

1151605a-4bba-4ecd-aac9-1742df02732a-0x0-KJC_5055-1
GEAR + TECH

Elon Musk Introduced Tesla's New AI Robot With a Human Awkwardly Dancing to EDM in Tights

The "humanoid" Tesla Bot isn't the first product Musk has introduced that has received strange looks.

deadmau5
Lifestyle

deadmau5 Reveals "Oberhasli" VR Game

Curated by deadmau5 himself, Oberhasli is a virtual reality game that will contain an ever-evolving world of music, environments, and other interactive content for players.

troyboi
NEWS

TroyBoi Teases Release of Sophomore Album

The album will follow TroyBoi's breakthrough 2017 debut, "Left Is Right."

The "robot" seems to begin dancing to the drop of Senbei's "Robot Race" about five seconds too early. As the track's metallic midtempo sound unfolds, the human dances for roughly 45 seconds until Musk called it off with a stern, "Alright. Thank you."

Musk has warned society about the dangers of AI if it gets out of hand.

"We will not be able to hold a candle to AI," Musk told Joe Rogan on his podcast. "It's not 'necessarily bad,' it's just outside of human control. It's going to be very tempting to use AI as a weapon. In fact, it will be used as a weapon. The danger is going to be humans using it against each other."

Musk has been overly optimistic with Tesla despite a delay in the company's production of its vehicles, including the Blade Runner-esque Cybertruck it announced in 2019. And there certainly aren't high hopes for Tesla Bot being on-time.

Nevertheless, Musk said that a prototype will be available in 2022

Tags
terms:
RobotsTeslaElon MuskArtificial Intelligence

Related

Elon Musk producer pose
NEWS

SEC Filing Reveals Elon Musk Will Now Be Known as "Technoking of Tesla"

The company's CFO also now has a new title, "Master of Coin."

Ec8b3wcUMAUf1mz
GEAR + TECH

Elon Musk Shares 3D Rendering of New Tesla Factory with "Rave Space on the Roof"

The legend of the eccentric luminary Elon Musk continues.

Screen Shot 2021-01-22 at 3.01.39 PM
GEAR + TECH

Watch Diplo Make a Beat Using His Tesla

Does Elon Musk get royalties from this?

Tesla-Reports-Earnings-Next-Week-but-Elon-Musk-Is-Still-a-
GEAR + TECH

Elon Musk is Selling a Song About NFTs as an NFT

The business mogul tweeted earlier today, announcing an NFT accompanied by a house song.

deadmau5 (real name Joel Zimmerman) standing in front of a Tesla Semi truck.
NEWS

deadmau5 to Elon Musk: "Count Me In" for Tesla Semi Mobile Studio/Tour Bus

deadmau5 wants to be the proud owner of a Tesla Semi in 2021.

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
NEWS

Tiësto to Elon Musk: "Shall We Put a Drive-In Party Together for Everyone Who Drives a Tesla?"

Tiësto is not doubting Elon Musk's vibe.

dogecoin
INDUSTRY

Did Elon Musk Just Back a Dogecoin Music Festival?

The crypto community is banding together to make DogeFest a reality after a cosign from billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk.

Tesla-Reports-Earnings-Next-Week-but-Elon-Musk-Is-Still-a-
GEAR + TECH

Here is a Techno Song Featuring Vocalized Versions of Elon Musk's Best Tweets

Tech meets techno in this madcap crossover.