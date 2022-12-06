Skip to main content
The EU's $400,000 Metaverse Rave Flopped After Just a Handful of Attendees Showed Up

The EU's $400,000 Metaverse Rave Flopped After Just a Handful of Attendees Showed Up

The operation to engage a historically politically inactive block of voters fell well short of expectations.

Minh Pham

The operation to engage a historically politically inactive block of voters fell well short of expectations.

There's seemingly no shortage of high-flying metaverse ventures falling flat in 2022, and the European Union was the latest organization to sustain a harsh landing.

The EU's foreign aid department hatched a plan to boost political engagement amongst the regional population of 18-35 year-olds via a virtual show, Politico reports. The metaverse-based "gala" was meant to be the capstone event following an ongoing campaign to gin up excitement for the EU.

"Our shared digital space is the perfect place to get to know new people and reflect on global issues to make a difference for our shared future," reads a statement shared on the EU International Partnerships Twitter account.

The accompanying trailer for the EU metaverse, dubbed the "Global Gateway," featured a house music soundtrack and teased what appeared to be a rave in a virtual tropical setting. But it seems the writing was on the wall when the announcement failed to surpass even 100 likes on Twitter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

martin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix, Diplo, Steve Aoki and The Chainsmokers Donate Dream Experiences Via Charity Auction

Proceeds from the winning bids will benefit the ASCAP Foundation.

By Cameron Sunkel
vr virtual reality
GEAR + TECH

The EU's $400,000 Metaverse Rave Flopped After Just a Handful of Attendees Showed Up

The operation to engage a historically politically inactive block of voters fell well short of expectations.

By Cameron Sunkel
john frusciante
NEWS

Red Hot Chili Peppers' John Frusciante Announces New Electronic Double-Album

The double-album follows Frusciante's 2020 LP, "Maya."

By Cameron Sunkel

Unsurprisingly, attendance was sparse—to say the least. Devex correspondent Vince Chadwick, who was in attendance, noted interacting with just a handful of attendees. They quickly bailed, Chadwick wrote in a tweet, after noticing a tepid turnout of "roughly five other humans."

Unfortunately the lackluster showing came with a costly price tag. The organization is said to have spent in the ballpark of €387,000 for the totality of the campaign operation. 

No word yet on what may become of "Global Gateway" in the future, but this discouraging debut is going to prove a difficult pill to swallow.

Related

Rave Bunnies
GEAR + TECH

"Rave Bunnies" Metaverse Project Dangles Carrots to Festival Lovers Looking to Profit From Crypto-Gaming

Rave Bunnies is the colorfully quirky NFT concept dedicated to engaging ravers around the world.

david guetta morten
GEAR + TECH

David Guetta and MORTEN Team Up With Web3 Company to Develop "Future Rave" Metaverse

"Future Rave" is being set up with the forward-thinking digital infrastructure needed to catalyze the movement.

VRJAM
GEAR + TECH

VRJAM Launches Public Token Sale to Revolutionize Metaverse Music Experiences

Bootsy Bellows
GEAR + TECH

The h.wood Group Announces Plans for First-Ever Metaverse Nightclub, Sunset Boulevard's Bootsy Bellows

The h.wood Group team plans to implement a ticketing strategy that leverages NFTs in order to gain access to the club.

metaverse nft
GEAR + TECH

New Music Industry Content Moderation Service Helps Take Down Unlicensed Metaverse NFTs

The metaverse remains a Wild West, but prominent rights-holders are beginning to enlist services to protect their financial interests.

EDC VEGAS 2021-LOUD LUXURY_Brian Rapaport_16
INDUSTRY

Insomniac Strikes Partnership With Unity to Cultivate Next Generation of Metaverse Concerts

EDC may become a staple of the metaverse for years to come.

Sensorium Galaxy First Metaverse Steam
GEAR + TECH

Sensorium Galaxy Launches 24/7 Streaming Channel for Metaverse Raves, Attracting 4 Million Viewers

The streaming offers a preview of the Sensorium Galaxy virtual worlds currently available exclusively to the VR beta testers.

unnamed
GEAR + TECH

Monstercat Unveils IDOLS NFT Digital Collectibles, Designed to Create 3D Experiences In the Metaverse

Collectors who have participated in previous Monstercat drops will have a unique shot to secure a limited edition IDOL on October 26th.