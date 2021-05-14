Serbia's EXIT Festival Now Accepts Bitcoin as Payment for Tickets

“The potential of blockchain, digital exchange and currency is exciting and we wanted to make sure we are at the forefront."

Serbia's EXIT Festival—scheduled for July 8th to the 11th—is set to be one of the first major international music festivals to take place this year. In celebration of the event's 20th anniversary a number of world-renowned artists have been confirmed for performances, such as David Guetta, DJ Snake, and Eric Prydz, among many others.

With just under two months out, the organizers of the Novi Sad fest have announced that they will now accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for tickets, embracing the 2021 crypto boom. While it is not the first to offer such an alternative, EXIT is among the festival scene's earliest adopters of cryptocurrency.

When selecting a payment type at checkout, fans now have the option to purchase tickets using Bitcoin. Customers who choose to do so will receive a QR code to scan with their Bitcoin App and from there will be able to transfer their cryptocurrency with ease. Once the payment has been transferred and confirmed, the customer will receive their ticket.

"The potential of blockchain, digital exchange and currency is exciting and we wanted to make sure we are at the forefront and are utilising new technologies and able to engage with our tech savvy audience as technology evolves and changes," said Dusan Kovacevic, CEO and Founder of EXIT Festival.

For more information about EXIT Festival, click visit the event's official website.

