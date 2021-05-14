Serbia's EXIT Festival Now Accepts Bitcoin as Payment for Tickets

Serbia's EXIT Festival Now Accepts Bitcoin as Payment for Tickets

“The potential of blockchain, digital exchange and currency is exciting and we wanted to make sure we are at the forefront."
Author:
Publish date:

EXIT Festival (via Facebook)

“The potential of blockchain, digital exchange and currency is exciting and we wanted to make sure we are at the forefront."

Serbia's EXIT Festival—scheduled for July 8th to the 11th—is set to be one of the first major international music festivals to take place this year. In celebration of the event's 20th anniversary a number of world-renowned artists have been confirmed for performances, such as David Guetta, DJ Snake, and Eric Prydz, among many others.

With just under two months out, the organizers of the Novi Sad fest have announced that they will now accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for tickets, embracing the 2021 crypto boom. While it is not the first to offer such an alternative, EXIT is among the festival scene's earliest adopters of cryptocurrency.

When selecting a payment type at checkout, fans now have the option to purchase tickets using Bitcoin. Customers who choose to do so will receive a QR code to scan with their Bitcoin App and from there will be able to transfer their cryptocurrency with ease. Once the payment has been transferred and confirmed, the customer will receive their ticket.

"The potential of blockchain, digital exchange and currency is exciting and we wanted to make sure we are at the forefront and are utilising new technologies and able to engage with our tech savvy audience as technology evolves and changes," said Dusan Kovacevic, CEO and Founder of EXIT Festival.

For more information about EXIT Festival, click visit the event's official website.

FOLLOW EXIT FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/exit.festival
Twitter: twitter.com/exitfestival
Instagram: instagram.com/exitfestival

Related

bitcoin crypto
NEWS

Beatport to Accept Bitcoin as Payment, Launches Collaborative NFT Partnership With Crypto.com

Beatport's "Music For Future Dancefloors" NFT series features Boys Noize, Charlotte De Witte, and more.

coingate_social_media_posts-15
NEWS

Check Out The First Cruise Festival To Accept Cryptocurrency

Set sail with The Ark Cruise and use a new method of payment, cryptocurrency.

Eya768pUUAImxwn
GEAR + TECH

A Bitcoin-Inspired Artist Has Launched a Micropayment Plugin for DJs and Music Producers

Cryptograffiti believes that's Bitcoin's ability to create new revenue streams "will rebalance power in all sorts of industries."

2019 Bass Coast Radio Stage
EVENTS

Bass Coast Music Festival Officially Postponed to Summer 2022

"We feel this decision aligns with our commitment to delivering a safe, immersive experience of the highest calibre."

EXIT Festival
EVENTS

Serbia's EXIT Festival Unveils First Wave of Lineup for 20th Anniversary Event in August

The festival confirms the show will go on after its earlier postponement due to COVID-19.

EXIT Festival
EVENTS

Weeks After Sharing Lineup, EXIT Festival Announces Cancellation of 2020 Event

The announcement arrives only weeks after the festival's organizers announced its initial postponement to August.

Eric Prydz, Four Tet
EVENTS

Eric Prydz and Four Tet Will Debut First-Ever B2B Set at 2021 EXIT Festival

Mark your calendars.

Shambhala Music Festival
EVENTS

Shambhala Music Festival Announces 2021 Dates

"We look forward to safely returning to the dancefloor with you in 2021."