Fans Will Soon Have the Opportunity to Invest In KSHMR's Music

The underlying investment thesis underpinning the red-hot NFT movement is starting to become a whole lot clearer. Republic, a New York based investment platform founded in 2016, is joining the NFT movement with the introduction of its newest vertical, Republic Music.

Historically, Republic has been a conduit for startups across a myriad of sectors to raise capital. Since its inception, Republic has held a competitive edge compared to other investment platforms due to its ability to offer access to startup investing to retail investors, a field that has historically been available exclusively to accredited investors (individuals with income exceeding $200,000 annually, or high net worth individuals with over $1 million).

With Republic Music, the company is once again empowering retail investors, by opening up an opportunity for them to share in the financial rewards generated from commercial music. Republic calls the new investment vehicle "Security NFTs" (S-NFTs).

Effectively, S-NFTs have the ability to offer many fans a share of the cash flows generated from streaming specific songs. Consistent with the spirit of the NFT movement thus far, Republic's S-NFTs will also allow artists the opportunity to offer fans extras such as exclusive access to tickets, limited edition merch, collectible art, and other incentives of their choosing. The S-NFTs will be minted on Opulous, Republic's blockchain ecosystem.

Republic has found two major launch partners to help spearhead adoption efforts with both KSHMR and Lil Pump coming on board.

"Taking pride in my music and creativity is something that has always been important to me. So I’m excited to team up with Opulous to offer my fans the opportunity to be part of my music and to share in my journey." KSHMR said. "This new offering will radically change how artists engage with their fans, creating a new era for fan experiences."

Republic Music is planning to drop their initial S-NFT offerings by the end of this month.