Flume Enters the NFT Space With Trippy "Saccade" Digital Artwork

Nino Muñoz

Flume is the latest major electronic music artist to join the wildly popular NFT space. 

Flume's foray into the NFT space, which could be one of its most lucrative, is a stunning collaboration with visual artist Jonathan Zawada. Titled "Saccade," the trippy artwork depicts a polychromatic eye and pupil, which mutates and dilates in awe-inspiring fashion. It's one of the most intricate NFT drops to emerge during the non-fungible token craze, which has exploded in the EDM landscape.

Flume and Zawada's "Saccade" NFT is accompanied by a hypnotic ambient song produced by the future bass pioneer, the audio of which the winning bidder will receive in MP3 and WAV formats. The rare 1/1 item is the first in a series of NFTs to be offered by the duo.

You can make your bids here via Foundation, a marketplace to discover and invest in digital art. At the time of this article's publication, the highest bid is 2.02 Ethereum, which is equivalent to $3,082.52. However, the bidding ends tomorrow at 10AM PT, by which time the top bid will have surely skyrocketed.

Check out Flume's announcement below. To read more about NFTs and why musicians are embracing digital art in 2021, read our interview with the founders of Nifty Gateway, one of the world's leading NFT platforms.

