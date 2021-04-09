Flume's Next NFT Drop Will Feature Exclusive Visuals from New Album

Flume's Next NFT Drop Will Feature Exclusive Visuals from New Album

Flume and Jonathan Zawada's new NFT drop may be their biggest yet.
Author:
Publish date:
Flume and Jonathan Zawada's new NFT drop may be their biggest yet.

Flume's latest foray into the NFT world may be his biggest yet.

The fabled future bass producer has announced that his new non-fungible token drop, which he said will be his last for a while, will feature visuals from his upcoming album. Flume announced his foray into the NFT space in March, dropping a trippy audiovisual piece called "Saccade" that eventually sold for a whopping 28.2828 ETH, equivalent to $58,618.08.

Back in April 2020, Flume confirmed that the album was in the works during a radio interview and said at the time that he hoped to finish it by the end of the year. Mum's been the word ever since, and he is yet to announce a title, tracklist, or release date.

Check out a preview of Flume's new NFT, which drops on Nifty Gateway this Sunday, below. To read more about non-fungible tokens and why EDM artists are embracing digital art like never before, read our exclusive interview with the founders of Nifty Gateway.

FOLLOW FLUME:

Facebook: facebook.com/flumemusic
Instagram: instagram.com/flumemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/flumemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2VJhtRc

Related

saccade-cover
GEAR + TECH

Flume Enters the NFT Space With Trippy "Saccade" Digital Artwork

Flume's foray into the NFT space, which could be one of its most lucrative, is a stunning collaboration with Jonathan Zawada.

Zedd, OMNIA Nightclub
GEAR + TECH

Zedd Announces Immersive "Diorama" NFT With New Music, His Most Ambitious Visual Project Yet

Zedd sought to create the best NFT ever, and "Diorama" just might be worthy of that consideration.

119134476_10157654831726169_1144020969868389436_n
GEAR + TECH

Calvin Harris Shares Preview of NFT Debut With Never-Before-Heard Music

Calvin Harris' dreamy "TECHNOFISH" NFT is a collaboration with longtime creative partner Emil Nava.

Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
GEAR + TECH

ILLENIUM Announces Debut NFT Drop to Celebate 5-Year Anniversary of "Ashes"

The past meets the future in ILLENIUM's celebratory NFT debut.

Alec x Ozuna NFT image
FEATURES

Oil and Water: How ArtGrails.com is Changing the NFT Space Through Unusual Collaborations

Alec Monopoly and Avery Andon are bringing a uniquely collaborative approach to the NFT space with ArtGrails.com.

Lindsay-Lohan-ft.-Aliana-Lohan-Lullaby
GEAR + TECH

Someone Bought Lindsay Lohan's Electronic Music NFT for $85,000

No, this is not an April Fools' joke.

ClFdzeyWkAA8BSo
GEAR + TECH

Adventure Club's Leighton James and Impossible Brief Launch NFT Clothing Brand, "Overpriced." [Exclusive]

The first Overpriced. auction sale is an NFT hoodie commanding a $25,000 starting bid.

madeon
GEAR + TECH

Madeon Announces Debut NFT Drop

The NFT was designed by the artists responsible for the visuals from his "Good Faith Live" tour.