Flume's Next NFT Drop Will Feature Exclusive Visuals from New Album

Flume's latest foray into the NFT world may be his biggest yet.

The fabled future bass producer has announced that his new non-fungible token drop, which he said will be his last for a while, will feature visuals from his upcoming album. Flume announced his foray into the NFT space in March, dropping a trippy audiovisual piece called "Saccade" that eventually sold for a whopping 28.2828 ETH, equivalent to $58,618.08.

Back in April 2020, Flume confirmed that the album was in the works during a radio interview and said at the time that he hoped to finish it by the end of the year. Mum's been the word ever since, and he is yet to announce a title, tracklist, or release date.

Check out a preview of Flume's new NFT, which drops on Nifty Gateway this Sunday, below. To read more about non-fungible tokens and why EDM artists are embracing digital art like never before, read our exclusive interview with the founders of Nifty Gateway.

