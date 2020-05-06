Fortnite "Party Royale" Will Feature DJ Sets from Deadmau5, Dillon Francis, and Steve Aoki

Epic Games has announced its newest Fortnite mode, "Party Royale," which will feature virtual shows from Deadmau5, Dillon Francis, and Steve Aoki.

Fortnite players were first introduced to "Party Royale" in the game's v12.50 patch, where players were able to interact and dance with each other in-game. Due to its instant popularity, which was augmented by an in-game concert featuring Diplo and Major Lazer, Epic released it as a trial run in rapid fashion.

The premiere of "Party Royale" marks an exciting development for both gamers and Epic, as it represents the latest effort by the preeminent video game developer to enhance the Battle Royale genre. They're goal is to transform harness its flagship product into a social hub for gamers.

The DJ sets from Deadmau5, Dillon Francis, and Steve Aoki will take place live on May 8th at PM ET (6PM PST).