Aromas and Audio: This Innovative Fragrance Diffuser Uses Speaker Design Theory

The designers of the "experimental and revolutionary fragrance diffuser" say it's on the cutting-edge of multi-sensory experiences.

OJAS/Byredo

A new fragrance diffuser, which is shaped like an antique horn speaker, is designed to change the way we perceive smell.

The Olfactive Stéréophonique delivers a controlled, cyclical smell that mirrors the way we hear sounds, according to its designers. It was developed by Devon Turnbull, the founder of artisanal speaker brand OJAS and Ben Gorham, founder and creative director of perfumer Byredo.

They say the "experimental and revolutionary fragrance diffuser" is on the cutting-edge of multi-sensory experiences.

olfactive stereophonique 2

The Olfactive Stéréophonique fragrance diffuser.

"The process is simple: sit comfortably with a high-fidelity sound system and select disks that set the tone for that moment or take you on a voyage that you’ll return from transformed," reads the product's description. "It’s a multi-sensory experience, one where all of the elements should be considered and where setting and scent is critical—after all, we often sit with our eyes closed, but we can never stop smelling the room."

The scent emulates those "used in Hindu and Buddhist temples" with notes of clove buds, bay, carnation, labdanum, ylang ylang, guaiac woods, papyrus and Haitian vetiver. The diffuser, which is not a speaker or high-fidelity sound system, comes with 10 capsules and its cycle is 10 minutes on, 10 minutes off. It's said to last around 50 days.

If you have $1,300 to burn, you can purchase an Olfactive Stéréophonique here.

