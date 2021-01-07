Here's a Free Pack of 80's-Inspired Synthwave Drum Samples

It's no secret that synthwave has erupted in popularity in recent years. The genre has escaped the handcuffs of its confines in sci-fi soundtracks and video games, breaking into the mainstream with a synth-laden vengeance.

To lend a hand to the growing number of electronic music producers taking on synthwave, BVKER has released an expansive sound pack of retro-inspired drum machine samples. The bundle is a goldmine for beatmakers looking for drums to level up their vaporwave jams and create that nostalgic 80s feel. It contains over 100 samples, including punchy kicks, reverbed snares, and toms to craft those classic fills.

All of the samples in BVKER's new "Aesthetic" pack are 24-bit, 44.1kHz and—most importantly—royalty-free so producers can create with peace of mind. They are also sorted and tagged for easy organization and filing.

Check out a demo below and download the pack for free here.