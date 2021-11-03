Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Giveaway: Win a Rare JBL Bluetooth Speaker Autographed By Martin Garrix
Giveaway: Win a Rare JBL Bluetooth Speaker Autographed By Martin Garrix

Martin Garrix and JBL are partnering with EDM.com to give one lucky fan their dream portable speaker.
Harman

Martin Garrix and JBL are partnering with EDM.com to give one lucky fan their dream portable speaker.

In early 2021, Martin Garrix became the freshest face to join JBL's global ambassador program. Now, Garrix and the Harman-owned company are giving away one ultra-rare bluetooth speaker autographed by Garrix himself to one lucky EDM.com reader.

Enter the giveaway below.

The robust JBL Charge 5 portable speaker delivers powerful bluetooth audio, spans a respectable frequency range from 65-20,000 HZ, and has a fully waterproof design. And it ordinarily retails for $180.

The Charge 5 is known for its compact design, all while delivering a powerfully punchy sound that seemingly exceeds its size. The 40W unit can stream from anywhere on demand with industry-leading efficiency. Keep the tunes pumping all night long for 20 hours on a single charge alone. 

"JBL has been my go-to audio brand for a while, so I’m super excited I can now call myself a global brand ambassador," Garrix said in late April. "I’m always surrounded by music, so to collaborate with them creatively is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down."

