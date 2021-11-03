Giveaway: Win a Rare JBL Bluetooth Speaker Autographed By Martin Garrix

In early 2021, Martin Garrix became the freshest face to join JBL's global ambassador program. Now, Garrix and the Harman-owned company are giving away one ultra-rare bluetooth speaker autographed by Garrix himself to one lucky EDM.com reader.

Enter the giveaway below.

The robust JBL Charge 5 portable speaker delivers powerful bluetooth audio, spans a respectable frequency range from 65-20,000 HZ, and has a fully waterproof design. And it ordinarily retails for $180.

The Charge 5 is known for its compact design, all while delivering a powerfully punchy sound that seemingly exceeds its size. The 40W unit can stream from anywhere on demand with industry-leading efficiency. Keep the tunes pumping all night long for 20 hours on a single charge alone.

"JBL has been my go-to audio brand for a while, so I’m super excited I can now call myself a global brand ambassador," Garrix said in late April. "I’m always surrounded by music, so to collaborate with them creatively is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down."

