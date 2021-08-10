Giveaway: Enter to Win the Highly Customizable DDJ-FLX6 Controller From Pioneer DJ

Pioneer DJ and EDM.com have once again joined forces to empower the next generation of DJs. This time, we're giving one lucky artist the opportunity to win a brand new DDJ-FLX6.

This sleek, four-channel controller comes with several essential industry-leading software and hardware features as well as cutting-edge features unique to the device. The highlights of the unit include the ability to begin performing within Serato DJ Pro and Rekordbox. It's as simple as plugging the controller in via USB to immediately begin accessing the features of dance music's foremost performance softwares.

The controller itself comes loaded with unmissable features. For starters, it includes full-size jog wheels outfitted with track-positioning displays so you never lose track of time. Meanwhile, the combined 16 pads below allow for the flexibility of loading and deploying samples into your mix with ease.

The DDJ-FLX6 allows performers to accomplish more than ever one-handed with the addition of Pioneer's proprietary jog cutter technology, which allows anyone to execute scratching without advanced experience, or even needing to touch the crossfader.

The device also showcases a very new and unique merge FX feature, which allows performers to utilize up to four FX settings at once. DJs can pre-program the merge FX knob by assigning one or multiple of the 31 total FX options to the device. The customization and flexibility allows for more variable transitioning unlike ever before.

Test your boundaries by entering for a chance to win the DDJ-FLX6 via the link below.