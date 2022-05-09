Win a Pair of Pioneer DJ's Sleek, Ergonomic HDJ-CX Headphones

If you can count on Pioneer DJ for one thing, it's innovation.

The leading DJ equipment and music production tools company has now launched the HDJ-CX, a brand new pair of headphones engineered for agile performance mixing. The on-ear headphones were built to deliver comfort, a high level of sound insulation and, perhaps most of all, durability.

But how strong are they really? The HDJ-CX model passed the U.S. Military's MIL-STD-810H, a shock testing standard used to evaluate any given piece of equipment's lifecycle and response to environmental stress.

Durability aside, the model was conceptualized with comfort in mind. According to Pioneer DJ, the HDJ-CX can be worn for hours "with artists hardly feeling the headphone's presence" due to its lightweight, ergonomic design. The unit weighs in at just 136g so DJs can be more nimble, and it's also modular with interchangeable cables and accessories, allowing artists to easily remove the ear pads and to opt for two different cables: straight or coiled.

But don't take the model's lightweight feel as an indicator of its sound quality. The HDJ-CX offers potent bass and a thunderous low end thanks to Pioneer DJ's new PEEK-PU-PEEK design, a triple-layered composite film diaphragm. It also houses bass reflex chambers to improve the low frequency response.

And for those DJs who constantly lose their pesky 1/4" jack (basically all of them), Pioneer DJ fastened an adapter holder that clips neatly onto the cable so it's always on hand.

EDM.com has teamed up with Pioneer DJ to give away an HDJ-CX unit to one lucky audiophile. You can enter the giveaway below.

FOLLOW PIONEER DJ:

Website: pioneerdj.com/en-us

Facebook: facebook.com/PioneerDJusa/

Instagram: instagram.com/pioneerdjglobal/:

Twitter: twitter.com/PioneerDJ