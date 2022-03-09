Google Files Patent for Wearable Devices to Control Music by Drawing on Your Skin

You know that song by Divinyls, "I Touch Myself"? Well, it would be perfect for Google's recent patent filing, which may allow users to choose music by drawing on their skin.

Google has reportedly filed a patent for skin drawing technology for its wearable devices, specifically the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. The patent, which was spotted by LetsGoDigital, shows how users can control their music by swiping or tapping on their skin near the device.

By simply tapping near the gadget, a mechanical wave is generated and read by the device's built-in accelerometers and sensors. They interpret the incoming wave as a gesture for various commands, like skipping to the next song or fast-forwarding. Each wearable device will use machine learning technology to understand what gesture and non-gesture—such as nodding, walking, or scratching—look like.

This skin drawing technology could, in theory, improve the user's experience, specifically for the Google Buds. By tapping near the wearable instead of on the earbuds, a listener could avoid bumping an earbud out of place or causing it to fall out.

1st generation Google Pixel Buds in charging case. Robert Nelson

It seems major tech companies are shifting their products to become more in-tune and seamless with the end user. Apple recently acquired AI Music, a startup that creates songs using artificial intelligence based on your heartbeat. Sony also launched earbuds with similar skin drawing technology, dubbed the WF-L900, that feature an open ring design. Rather than using noise cancellation technology similar to AirPods, Sony's WF-L900 LinkBuds utilize AI machine learning to filter out ambient noise and isolate voice during phone calls.

It's still unclear whether or not Google will ultimately implement the technology into its wearable devices.