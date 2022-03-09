Skip to main content
Google Files Patent for Wearable Devices to Control Music by Drawing on Your Skin

Google Files Patent for Wearable Devices to Control Music by Drawing on Your Skin

Built-in accelerometers and sensors interpret the incoming wave as a gesture for various commands.

Guilherme StecanellaHire

Built-in accelerometers and sensors interpret the incoming wave as a gesture for various commands.

You know that song by Divinyls, "I Touch Myself"? Well, it would be perfect for Google's recent patent filing, which may allow users to choose music by drawing on their skin.

Google has reportedly filed a patent for skin drawing technology for its wearable devices, specifically the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. The patent, which was spotted by LetsGoDigital, shows how users can control their music by swiping or tapping on their skin near the device. 

By simply tapping near the gadget, a mechanical wave is generated and read by the device's built-in accelerometers and sensors. They interpret the incoming wave as a gesture for various commands, like skipping to the next song or fast-forwarding. Each wearable device will use machine learning technology to understand what gesture and non-gesture—such as nodding, walking, or scratching—look like.

This skin drawing technology could, in theory, improve the user's experience, specifically for the Google Buds. By tapping near the wearable instead of on the earbuds, a listener could avoid bumping an earbud out of place or causing it to fall out.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

922B1496
INTERVIEWS

Bashment YC On Seoul's EDM Scene, K-pop Influences, and New Music

The South Korean producer is also planning to release an album.

By EDM.com Staff1 hour ago
David Guetta and MORTEN
EVENTS

David Guetta and MORTEN Announce 2022 "Future Rave" Tour

Guetta said the movement surrounding the future rave genre "is becoming bigger and bigger every day."

By Jason Heffler3 hours ago
unnamed
EVENTS

Jamie Jones, The Blessed Madonna and More Are DJing at a 2,500-Year-Old Fort In Ibiza

The event will close out the 13th edition of the International Music Summit.

By Jason Heffler5 hours ago
Google Pixel Buds charging case with product box 1st generation

1st generation Google Pixel Buds in charging case.

It seems major tech companies are shifting their products to become more in-tune and seamless with the end user. Apple recently acquired AI Music, a startup that creates songs using artificial intelligence based on your heartbeat. Sony also launched earbuds with similar skin drawing technology, dubbed the WF-L900, that feature an open ring design. Rather than using noise cancellation technology similar to AirPods, Sony's WF-L900 LinkBuds utilize AI machine learning to filter out ambient noise and isolate voice during phone calls.

It's still unclear whether or not Google will ultimately implement the technology into its wearable devices.

Tags
terms:
Artificial IntelligenceGoogleEarbudsSony

Related

apple music
GEAR + TECH

Apple May Soon Offer Music That Adapts to Your Heartbeat In Real-Time

Big things could be announced at Apple's WWDC event this year.

Google NSynth
NEWS

Google NSynth - Sounds That Are Nothing Like You’ve Heard Before

Slowly but steadily, thanks to endeavors such as Google Magenta, Artificial Intelligence composed music is becoming a reality!

general vinyl
GEAR + TECH

New Google Arts & Culture Exhibit Explores 126 Years of Electronic Music History

"Music, Makers and Machines" utilizes the cutting edge elements of Google's multimedia technology to deliver an interactive and immersive experience.

spotify
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Patent Filing Signals New Karaoke Feature

The patent details technology that will identify what song a user is singing in order to play back its instrumental version.

1151605a-4bba-4ecd-aac9-1742df02732a-0x0-KJC_5055-1
GEAR + TECH

Elon Musk Introduced Tesla's New AI Robot With a Human Awkwardly Dancing to EDM in Tights

The "humanoid" Tesla Bot isn't the first product Musk has introduced that has received strange looks.

artificial intelligence
GEAR + TECH

Here is a Sassy AI Bot That Roasts Your Taste in Music

The hilarious new program answers the question, "How bad is your Spotify?"

Android YouTube Music Application
NEWS

Industry News Round-Up: Sony Buys 60% Stake in EMI, YouTube Launched Music Streaming Service

Sony now owns 90% of EMI Publishing. YouTube launches YouTube Music.

Motion Sonic
GEAR + TECH

Sony Launches Wearable Motion Sonic Wristlet, Allowing Musicians to Apply Effects Live

Early backers can secure a limited discounted price on the technology via Indiegogo.