Harmonix's Fuser Launches "Headliner Spotlight" Update With 24/7 Live Music Festival

Harmonix's Fuser Launches "Headliner Spotlight" Update With 24/7 Live Music Festival

Select gamers will have the chance to perform for over 250 people.
Author:
Publish date:

Harmonix/NCsoft

Select gamers will have the chance to perform for over 250 people.

Last year Harmonix, the developer behind Rock Band and Dance Central, launched their latest title Fuser, allowing gamers to become their very own DJ heroes. Without any special equipment, players are able to explore the world of mixing music in front of a massive virtual festival. Little did we know, even the professionals would be performing like this in just a few short months post-launch. 

After the rise of Twitch DJ sets due to the pandemic, developers are now releasing an update to the game called the "Headliner Spotlight." This feature will allow players the chance to DJ for actual people at the Diamond Stage, a 24/7 live venue. Over 250 people will be able to watch a lucky user spin both in-game and on Twitch. 

While the performance in itself is important, the most crucial component of the new update is locking down your time slot. Just like with in-person events, securing a spot on the stage during an hour when more people are tuned in is key. In order to secure the primetime slot, the user will have to earn enough Diamonds through in-game play. Developers have stated that users cannot simply purchase Diamonds with real money—they must be earned. 

Those who already own Fuser would have received the update for free beginning May 25th. It also includes upgrades to DJ profiles, improvements on the recommendation engine for mixes, and will fully integrate Twitch Drops into the game. Fuser is available here

Related

Kryder
GEAR + TECH

Kryder Enters the VR Space With Launch of New "Kryteria Metaverse"

"A forward thinking way of promoting new music now that festival stages and clubs are out of action."

Harmonix
NEWS

Harmonix's New Game, Fuser, Gives Everyone the Chance to Become a Festival DJ

Now you too can become a DJ hero.

2 Gesture
GEAR + TECH

Algoriddim Has Updated djay Pro AI With a New Hands-Free Mixing Feature

Ever wanted to perform a DJ set more like an orchestra conductor?

deadmau5
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 Partners With Emanate to Launch New Digital Collectibles for WAX Blockchain

Think collecting rare baseball cards for the crypto age.

EDM.com Chill Radio
NEWS

Stay Elevated 24/7 with EDM.com's New Chill Radio

This channel has over 350 tracks that can be accessed around the clock!

Tomorrowland-Belgium-girl-style-crowd
GEAR + TECH

Festival Finder Rolls Out Update Ahead of 2019 Festival Season

Festival Finder is back with a brand new look and updates.

Diplo
EVENTS

Diplo to Compete in Livestreamed Virtual DJ Battles On Fuser

The new DJ performance title will see Diplo putting his mixing skills to the test.

keyfeatures2
GEAR + TECH

Virtual DJ Launches 2021 Version with Game-Changing New Technology

The new real-time stem separation will take your DJing to the next level.