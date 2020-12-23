Here is a Sassy AI Bot That Roasts Your Taste in Music

You may think you know the best new tracks and artists, but you don't, according to a new artificial intelligence bot that roasts your taste in music.

The program, developed by digital publication The Pudding, is essentially the de facto nemesis of Spotify's "Wrapped" programming. Once you log in, the sassy AI bot crawls your Spotify listening habits and goes on to trash them in an absolutely hysterical manner. Apparently I listen to plenty of EDM—and Louis The Child—something that the bot found cringey.

The bot then invited me to play a classic game of "fuck, marry, kill," coaxing me into a siren song that eventually led to my picks being shredded.

It eventually went in for the kill with this jab, which called my taste in music "nice-guys-finish-last-soft-rock-i-know-the-dj-crunch-granola bad." That's going to be tough to recover from.

You can take the bot for a spin yourself here.