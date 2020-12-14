Here's How to Upload Custom Spotify Playlist Covers from Your Phone

Here's How to Upload Custom Spotify Playlist Covers from Your Phone

Now you can add some visual flair to your expertly selected playlists from anywhere.
Author:
Publish date:

Those who pride themselves on their playlist-making abilities now have one more tool in their arsenal.

You can now accompany the hand-picked Spotify selections chosen by your masterful ear with a custom playlist cover to help tie the experience together. While this feature has been available on desktop for quite some time, it hadn't been included in the mobile version of the app, for some head-scratching reason. Luckily, the process to upload a custom playlist cover from your mobile device is incredibly simple and as easy as changing the wallpaper on your phone.

IMG_2409.PNG

Check out the step-by-step instructions below to add some visual flair to your playlists on Spotify.

How to Upload Custom Spotify playlist covers on your phone

  1. Open the playlist you would like to add a custom cover to. 
  2. Tap on the three dots near the top of the screen.
  3. Select "Edit" and then "Change Image"
  4. Choose the image you'd like to include and you're all set. 

At the time of this article's publishing, it's been reported that the feature is slowly rolling out to users, so you may have to wait for your app to update.

Source: Digital Music News

Related

spotify-mobile 2
FEATURES

How to Soundtrack a Night Using Spotify Collaborative Playlists

Spotify's collaborative playlist feature allows your entire group to be a part of the song selection.

spotify-icon-ios
FEATURES

10 Spotify Personalized Playlists that will Transform Your Listening Experience

Spotify has numerous algorithmic playlists personalized to your tastes - more than you may realize.

spotify-icon-ios
FEATURES

What You Should Be Doing To Get Into Independent Spotify Playlists

Getting your track on a Spotify playlist can be a career game changer.

spotify-icon-ios
GEAR + TECH

Spotify is Testing an Instagram Stories-Like Feature In Editorial Playlists

Having tested the feature in several different capacities, Spotify seems to have a lingering fascination with incorporating stories on its platform.

spotify-icon-ios
NEWS

Spotify Launches "track IDs" Playlists for Electronic Dance Music Discovery

Clubs are currently closed, but the dance floor remains open thanks to Spotify's new suite of playlists.

spotify-icon-ios
INDUSTRY

Spotify Playlist Editors Set the Record Straight on Pay-for-Play Promotion

Spotify playlist editors are showing artists what's under the hood of their elaborate playlist operation.

Spotify
GEAR + TECH

Rumors Suggest Spotify's Big April Announcement is an in-car Music Player

This would make road trip playlists that much easier!

spotify-headphones
INDUSTRY

How To Make $100,000 A Year From Spotify

It's totally possible, if you work hard...