December 8, 2021
Bite-Sized Audio Sharing App humit Aims to Redefine How Fans Connect Through Music
Bite-Sized Audio Sharing App humit Aims to Redefine How Fans Connect Through Music

Founded in 2020 by three self-described music nerds, humit has found a competitive edge with its audio-first social app.
Founded in 2020 by three self-described music nerds, humit has found a competitive edge with its audio-first social app.

humit is on a mission to change the way people connect through music discovery.

Backed by Antler, a Singapore-based early-stage VC firm, the app was launched last year by three self-described music geeks: Rohit Ganapathy, Prithvi Sankar, and Ishaan Negi. Since then, they've worked tirelessly to develop their audio-first social platform with hopes to inspire a paradigm shift in the way music is consumed.

"Back in college, we did not know how to build an app or anything about licensing content, so we created these Facebook and WhatsApp communities for likeminded listeners to share and discover music," Sankar explained. "Soon we realized that the current music streaming services lack compelling social features. And while existing social networks are great for sharing links, they provide a mediocre listening experience."

So they launched humit with a unique, community-driven approach that effectively blurs the lines of social media and audio by bottling them into one turnkey platform. The company aims to lock horns with content hubs like Spotify, which is intrinsically built for private consumption due to its breakneck pacing and algorithms designed for hyper-customization.

humit allows people to discover music on user-moderated channels called "stations," which essentially double as funnels for listeners to connect and engage with one another based off their musical tastes. When perusing the app, users can generate and share 30-second snippets called "hums," which is where it gets its name. These bite-sized "hums" represent a novel way to express a user's favorite part of a song.

"With humit, we are decoding the nuances of sharing music recommendations with a friend and what it means to be able to express yourself through your taste in music," Ganapathy explained. "This is a core desire, and what we believe will scale globally."

You can download humit on the App Store here.

