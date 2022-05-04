A Pioneering Nightlife Brand Wants to Turn Ibiza Into "The NFT Island"

They say money can't buy happiness—but it can buy an NFT with exclusive access to Ibiza's top nightclubs.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, pioneering nightlife brand The Night League has plans to turn Ibiza into "The NFT Island" amid its longest clubbing season in history. They've partnered with the Party Degenerates NFT collective on the ambitious venture, which aims to "paint Ibiza’s streets and venues with the finest in digital art."

Starting May 7th, holders of Party Degenerates NFTs will have unprecedented access to all events throughout the season at Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, two of the world's most iconic nightlife destinations. The NFT's utilities enable owners to unlock special experiences at the clubs, which will host events with some of the biggest names in dance music, like David Guetta, Calvin Harris, FISHER and The Martinez Brothers.

"NFTs can be more than art," said Raluca Cherciu, CEO of Party Degenerates. "They can have real power to connect people digitally and in real life, and we want token holders to experience those meaningful connections, as well as be immersed in the art from the moment they land in Ibiza."

The electronic dance music community has adopted NFTs and blockchain technology at a furious pace over the last few years as many of the scene's most illustrious artists, like deadmau5, Richie Hawtin, Sven Väth and Flume, have thrown their weight behind Web3. The same goes for a bevy of the world's largest music festivals, such as Tomorrowland and Coachella, who have heavily integrated NFTs into their respective infrastructures.

Ibiza expects to welcome over three million tourists this summer, per the press release. The Party Degenerates collective has plans to adorn the island's airport, streets and venues with their digital art in the hopes of providing visitors a glimpse into the intersection of NFT culture and nightlife.

"Moving into the NFT space feels like a natural progression for The Night League and our brands,” added Yann Pissenem, CEO and Founder of The Night League. "Partnering with Party Degenerates is a great fit. Their concept, and ethos perfectly aligns with both Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, and I’m really excited to see how this will develop."

