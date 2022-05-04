Skip to main content
A Pioneering Nightlife Brand Wants to Turn Ibiza Into "The NFT Island"

A Pioneering Nightlife Brand Wants to Turn Ibiza Into "The NFT Island"

Holders of the Party Degenerates NFTs will have unlimited access to Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza during the island's longest clubbing season in history.

c/o Hï Ibiza

Holders of the Party Degenerates NFTs will have unlimited access to Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza during the island's longest clubbing season in history.

They say money can't buy happiness—but it can buy an NFT with exclusive access to Ibiza's top nightclubs.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, pioneering nightlife brand The Night League has plans to turn Ibiza into "The NFT Island" amid its longest clubbing season in history. They've partnered with the Party Degenerates NFT collective on the ambitious venture, which aims to "paint Ibiza’s streets and venues with the finest in digital art."

Starting May 7th, holders of Party Degenerates NFTs will have unprecedented access to all events throughout the season at Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, two of the world's most iconic nightlife destinations. The NFT's utilities enable owners to unlock special experiences at the clubs, which will host events with some of the biggest names in dance music, like David Guetta, Calvin Harris, FISHER and The Martinez Brothers.

"NFTs can be more than art," said Raluca Cherciu, CEO of Party Degenerates. "They can have real power to connect people digitally and in real life, and we want token holders to experience those meaningful connections, as well as be immersed in the art from the moment they land in Ibiza."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

kaskade
EVENTS

Kaskade Announces New Destination Music Festival In Cancún, Sun Soaked

Kaskade said the first-ever Sun Soaked "has become a unicorn in an over saturated festival world."

By Jason Heffler4 hours ago
unnamed
GEAR + TECH

A Pioneering Nightlife Brand Wants to Turn Ibiza Into "The NFT Island"

Holders of the Party Degenerates NFTs will have unlimited access to Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza during the island's longest clubbing season in history.

By Brooke Bierman5 hours ago
Selina_Tulum_01-2021_Ritual2_Tierra Tulum_Credits_IG @skyview_17 _ 35
Lifestyle

Selina Combines Music, Culture and Coworking In Stunning Locales Around Tulum, Cancún

The Selina brand is well on its way towards establishing itself as one of the most exciting hospitality vendors worldwide.

By Jarett Lopez6 hours ago

The electronic dance music community has adopted NFTs and blockchain technology at a furious pace over the last few years as many of the scene's most illustrious artists, like deadmau5, Richie Hawtin, Sven Väth and Flume, have thrown their weight behind Web3. The same goes for a bevy of the world's largest music festivals, such as Tomorrowland and Coachella, who have heavily integrated NFTs into their respective infrastructures.

Ibiza expects to welcome over three million tourists this summer, per the press release. The Party Degenerates collective has plans to adorn the island's airport, streets and venues with their digital art in the hopes of providing visitors a glimpse into the intersection of NFT culture and nightlife.

"Moving into the NFT space feels like a natural progression for The Night League and our brands,” added Yann Pissenem, CEO and Founder of The Night League. "Partnering with Party Degenerates is a great fit. Their concept, and ethos perfectly aligns with both Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, and I’m really excited to see how this will develop."

FOLLOW PARTY DEGENERATES:

Website: partydegenerates.com
Instagram: instagram.com/partydegenerates
Twitter: twitter.com/partydegens

FOLLOW THE NIGHT LEAGUE:

Website: thenightleague.com
Facebook: facebook.com/thenightleague
Instagram: instagram.com/thenightleague
Twitter: twitter.com/thenightleague/

Related

Yann Pissenem
GEAR + TECH

Ushuaïa Ibiza Promoter To Develop A Virtual Reality EDM Club For Sensorium Corporation

Ten of the world's top DJs have already signed on to collaborate with the 3D virtual reality nightclub, called the "Planet of Music."

1172654-1500x500
GEAR + TECH

Kygo and Ryan Tedder Unite As Animated NFT Band, Bored Brothers

Kygo and Tedder dropped their first music NFT genesis collection today, with 300 limited editions.

general ibiza club
EVENTS

Black Coffee, Charlotte de Witte, More to DJ at Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza's Joint 2022 Opening Party

The White Isle is healing in a big way.

bottomHeroShaved
GEAR + TECH

Inside the Sale of Coachella's Lifetime Passes and $1.4 Million NFT Collection

Altogether, the Coachella Keys Collection sold for $1,474,000.

Martin Garrix performing at Ushuaïa Ibiza.
NEWS

Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza Teamed Up with Dance For 1 Meter to Protect 5,000 Acres of Rainforest

Dance For 1 Meter invited Ibiza clubbers to party while supporting a good cause.

calvin harris
NEWS

Calvin Harris to Return to Ibiza for 2022 Summer Residency at Ushuaïa

One of the world's most successful DJs and producers is returning to the legendary Ibiza club.

Ushuaia Club Ibiza
INDUSTRY

Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza Will Not Be Hosting Events Through July

Ibiza's landmark clubs will remain closed even as many of Spain's venues have begun reopening.

general ibiza club
NEWS

Ibiza Nightlife Officials Confirm Clubs Can Return In April 2022: Report

José Luis Benítez, manager of Ocio de Ibiza, claimed that "all of the island’s major nightlife enterprises are actively working this winter to prepare for the season."