iHeartRadio Music Festival and OneOf Partner to Launch Seismic Drop of 1 Million Free NFTs

Collecting all the "poker chip" NFTs will unlock the opportunity to win exciting additional prizes.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Las Vegas' iHeartRadio Music Festival is partnering with emerging NFT platform OneOf to mint a staggering amount of NFT poker chip collectibles.

Up to one million NFTs will drop on OneOf between now and September 14th. Over the course of the next couple weeks, fans can visit OneOf daily in an effort to collect a complete set of chips, which will earn them eligibility for additional prizes.

As Cointelegraph notes, fans who snag a complete set will earn a limited edition NFT designed by digital artist Cory Van Lew, who previously helped design collectible assets in partnership with the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson. Collecting all the chips also earns participants a chance to win tickets to the festival itself on September 17th and 18th, where Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, and more will take the stage.

While NFTs are the latest mainstream craze in digital assets, the aura of exclusivity has driven the prices of many to unreachably frothy valuations. OneOf Co-Founder and CEO Lin Dai explains that this initiative is designed to reach everyday consumers with the intent of familiarizing them with the emergent technology.

"Our goal is to make NFTs accessible to the everyday fans, regardless of economic or technical backgrounds," Dai said in a statement. "Our technology makes affordable and environmentally-friendly NFTs possible for music artists and fans, and we are excited to launch our platform fulfilling that promise to the music fans, with 1 million free NFTs in partnership with iHeart, a powerhouse in music."