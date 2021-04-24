Listen to the "Sounds" of Dogecoin With ill-esha's New Cyberpunk NFT Drop

It all started when ill-esha asked, "Ever wondered what Dogecoin sounds like?"

The world's most popular meme-based currency, Dogecoin has had an NFT collection made in its honor, backed by sounds derived straight from the cryptocurrency's charts.

Let's unpack that a bit. It all started when music producer ill-esha considered what it would be like to "hear" the sound of Dogecoin. Though it sounds like an impossible task, she achieved her end goal by effectively transforming the Dogecoin cryptograph into a wavetable that could be processed and interpreted by her virtual synth.

ill-esha minted the output of that process into an NFT complete with a cyberpunk-like aesthetic, which is now available on the OpenSea marketplace. She has expanded upon this innovative idea to create a line of similar NFT assets she's calling "Cryptowaves," which include sounds generated from the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Uniswap charts respectively.

The glitchy, ascending blips feel sonically appropriate given the sporadic spikes in the Dogecoin price, which have made the asset anything but predictable in recent months. At the time of writing, Dogecoin boasts a staggering $30B market cap, due largely in part to the attention from Elon Musk.

