ILLENIUM Announces Debut NFT Drop to Celebate 5-Year Anniversary of "Ashes"

To celebrate the five-year anniversary of his debut album, ILLENIUM is pushing his chips into the NFT craze. The electronic music wunderkind took to Twitter today to announce his first-ever NFT collection, a celebratory drop that will commemorate 2016's Ashes LP.

For those in need of a definition, NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, refer to unique digital collectibles that are sold and traded using blockchain technology. Fans can purchase the items using various forms of cryptocurrency.

Check out ILLENIUM's announcement below.

When Ashes dropped back in February 2016, it effectively propelled ILLENIUM on the path to superstardom that he glides through today. The 12-track album featured a number of songs that longtime fans consider to be classics, like the Echos-assisted "Afterlife" and "Spirals" with Sound Remedy and King Deco.

ILLENIUM's debut NFT collection will be available via Nifty Gateway, one of the leading marketplaces to buy, sell, and trade digital art. Prospective buyers can make their bids this Friday, April 2nd.

As ILLENIUM continues to unfurl the puzzle pieces his upcoming fourth studio album, you can dive back into Ashes below.

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM

Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC

Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG