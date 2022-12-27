ILLENIUM Launches Decentralized Fan Community

Thanks to blockchain technology, "Illenials" now have access to ILLENIUM like never before.

The Grammy-nominated dance music superstar has launched "The Phoenix Family," a new community offering his diehard fans "first access for all things ILLENIUM." Powered by the Polygon blockchain, "The Phoenix Family" was developed in partnership with Medallion, a Web3 platform that helps artists enhance their connection with fans.

The community's name derives from ILLENIUM's signature emblem depicting a phoenix, which he integrates into his logo, visuals, merchandise and more.

ILLENIUM performs at Chicago's North Coast Music Festival on September 3rd, 2022. Christian Wade/EDM.com

"This community will be a place for us to explore new technologies and connect directly, free from any intermediaries, third-parties or algorithms," reads a message from ILLENIUM. "It will be a place where I share things first before they hit the public."

Considering the fact that influential electronic music artists are embracing a decentralized future of the creator economy, it's the "free from any intermediaries" language that sticks out. The term "decentralized" refers to who controls any given network, wherein its planning and decision-making processes are carried out collectively in lieu of a central authority.

What exactly that means for the mechanics of "The Phoenix Family" remains to be seen. For now, Medallion is encouraging prospective members of the community to join by way of an access pass, which enables them to claim a free "Phoenix Family Medallion" digital collectible. They can then redesign the insignia using AI art technology, according to ILLENIUM.

You can sign up to join "The Phoenix Family" here.

