New VR Experience Beams You Into an Illegal 1989 Acid House Rave

A new virtual reality experience allows you to go back to 1989 and rave to acid house music in Coventry.

"In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats" opened to the public on March 29th and is directed by Darren Emerson. The VR experience transports users back in time to when thousands of people would attend illegal raves in warehouses, woodlands, and fields around England.

Viewers are dropped into the shoes of the era's rave culture progenitors, and will be able to explore music poster-filled bedrooms, pirate radio stations, police headquarters, and secret warehouses.

"With 'In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats' I want to take audiences back to the thrill of one night in 1989, to use this immersive experience to re-examine what this moment means through the intersection of storytelling and interaction," Emerson said in early 2022. "It is a familiar tale of the Acid House experience, understood and lived by many, which contains universal themes of community, politics, and class disruption."

The project was developed in partnership with Coventry City of Culture and has been awarded National Lottery funding.

"The epic rave scene that swept the country and shaped a generation had one of its epicenters in Coventry," Chenine Bhathena, Creative Director of Coventry City of Culture Trust, added. "We are so excited to be working with Darren, one of the U.K.'s leading VR filmmakers to recreate that hedonistic time and allow audiences to be fully immersed in the energy of euphoria of the time."

You can access the "In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats" experience here.