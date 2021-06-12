You Can Make Beats By Bouncing This Innovative MIDI Ball

You Can Make Beats By Bouncing This Innovative MIDI Ball

The ODD Ball is a feature-packed MIDI instrument that provides a unique beat-making experience.
The music hardware market isn't lacking in creative instruments that make for a unique songwriting experience. A few years ago, Roli delivered their modular Songmaker Kit, which included their Seaboard Block, Lightpad Block, and Loop Block. This time around, ODD has developed a feature-packed MIDI instrument that provides a unique beat-making experience. 

The ODD Ball is fairly self-explanatory. It's a spherical device that can be tapped, hit, or bounced to produce a sound. It connects via Bluetooth to a compatible device and is controlled by its own proprietary app. Through the app, users are able to record samples such as kicks, claps, and snares as well as loops or entire beats. Those songs can be shared with other users, allowing for easy and efficient collaboration.

What the ODD Ball lacks in size it makes up for in features. Through the app, users can browse a library of sounds and apply multiple concurrently. The ball is pressure-sensitive, meaning that the intensity at which you bounce it will change how the sound is produced. Harder hits will result in louder percussion or higher notes. Multiple balls can be connected at once and each can be used as a different instrument.

You can purchase the ODD Ball for £89.00 and learn more about it here.

Related

TIMBALAND+Native-FLAUNTInstruments-Beatclub-by+Priscilla+Jimenez+PRINT-2
GEAR + TECH

Timbaland's New Music Contest Offers Ultra-Rare, Molten-Blue MIDI Controllers—And Only 150 Exist

The contest arrives ahead of the momentous launch of Timbaland's Beatclub platform.

FSC-A
GEAR + TECH

These Fully Functional, Environmentally Friendly MIDI Pedals are Made from Cardboard

Look no further than beat bars for functional, environmentally friendly studio gear.

Midi Controller
GEAR + TECH

3 Affordable Midi Controllers to Help Your Creative Workflow

Looking for an affordable controller to help your workflow? We have a few to tell you about.

The-Endless-Acid-Banger@1400x10560-696x522
GEAR + TECH

New Browser-Based Beat Maker Lets You Create Algorithmic Acid House in Real-Time

The Endless Acid Banger emulates Roland's TR-909 and TB-303 machines.

pexels-wallace-chuck-3587478
GEAR + TECH

You Can Listen to Music in 3D With This First-of-Its-Kind Technology

Rebeleon Entertainment is revolutionizing the way we listen to music by introducing a new 3D audio format.

Keyboard
GEAR + TECH

Create Your Own Fully-Functioning Cardboard MIDI Keyboard for Under $50

Plastic is so overrated anyway.

Screen Shot 2021-01-22 at 3.01.39 PM
GEAR + TECH

Watch Diplo Make a Beat Using His Tesla

Does Elon Musk get royalties from this?

21-B Sunrise Apartments8339 Oceanside AveKapolei, Hawaii 39210 (13)
FEATURES

Here’s How You Can Beat Any Creative's Worst Nightmare Like A Pro

Any creative's worst nightmare, but not a hard thing to beat!