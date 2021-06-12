You Can Make Beats By Bouncing This Innovative MIDI Ball

The music hardware market isn't lacking in creative instruments that make for a unique songwriting experience. A few years ago, Roli delivered their modular Songmaker Kit, which included their Seaboard Block, Lightpad Block, and Loop Block. This time around, ODD has developed a feature-packed MIDI instrument that provides a unique beat-making experience.

The ODD Ball is fairly self-explanatory. It's a spherical device that can be tapped, hit, or bounced to produce a sound. It connects via Bluetooth to a compatible device and is controlled by its own proprietary app. Through the app, users are able to record samples such as kicks, claps, and snares as well as loops or entire beats. Those songs can be shared with other users, allowing for easy and efficient collaboration.

What the ODD Ball lacks in size it makes up for in features. Through the app, users can browse a library of sounds and apply multiple concurrently. The ball is pressure-sensitive, meaning that the intensity at which you bounce it will change how the sound is produced. Harder hits will result in louder percussion or higher notes. Multiple balls can be connected at once and each can be used as a different instrument.

You can purchase the ODD Ball for £89.00 and learn more about it here.