iZotope and Native Instruments Join Forces in Landmark Partnership

"We can’t wait to see what you will create."
Prominent audio technology companies iZotope and Native Instruments have joined forces once again—this time, for good. 

The past has seen iZotope introduce Native Kontrol Standard into its Ozone 9 mastering plugin. That collaborative effort, among many others, sent Native Instruments CEO Constantin Koehncke and iZotope CEO Mark Ethier down the rabbit hole of ideas for future team-ups. 

However, the duo quickly realized that something much larger than a one-off collaboration was afoot. It became clear that a permanent partnership was inevitable. 

Now, iZotope and Native Instruments have banded together to form a super-sized music and audio creation group. So what does that partnership mean? No concrete details have been given out just yet, but iZotope and Native Instruments will retain their independence and work closely together as a new group. And, judging by each company's track record, the possibilities seem truly endless. 

iZotope and Native Instruments, two of the most prominent companies in music production technology, have solidified a partnership.

Considering the new combination of iZotope's intelligent audio processing and Native Instruments' innovative instrument effects and hardware, it seems new plugins and hardware are on the way, and possibly even some upgrades to existing products from both brands.

"Our imaginations are already running wild thinking of the ways we can make things better and easier for you with the combination of our talent and technology,” Koehncke and Ethier said in a joint statement. “We can’t wait to see what you will create."

For more information on the partnership, read the official blog post

