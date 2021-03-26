Ja Rule's Fyre Festival NFT Fetches $122,000 Bid

In a bizarre reversal of fortune, Ja Rule has monetized his involvement in the infamous Fyre Festival in a way no one could have predicted.

The rapper is the latest celebrity to join the NFT craze, and has successfully auctioned off a piece of Fyre Festival history. This particular NFT is of a 48" x 60" poster that once hung in the company's office, and in addition to the digital file of the asset, the winner will also receive the physical version.

Like so many other NFTs as of late, this festival poster fetched a jaw-dropping winning bid. An anonymous buyer took home the work for $122,000.

The original painting was created by Tripp Derick Barnes, an artist Ja Rule found on Instagram, who was paid around $2,000 for the job. The poster most recently was hanging inside of the artist's home, but lately, he'd felt like it was bad karma. "I just wanted that energy out,” the rapper told Forbes.

Ja Rule doesn't seem to be too upset about letting go of the poster, though it's remained in his life over the last handful of years even as his partner Billy McFarland has now spent 33 months in prison. The rapper did share some parting words for the poster in the item notes for the auction, though: "F*** this painting."