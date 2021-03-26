Ja Rule's Fyre Festival NFT Fetches $122,000 Bid

Ja Rule's Fyre Festival NFT Fetches $122,000 Bid

One man's misfortune is another's NFT.
Author:
Publish date:

WebSummit (via Wikimedia Commons)

One man's misfortune is another's NFT.

In a bizarre reversal of fortune, Ja Rule has monetized his involvement in the infamous Fyre Festival in a way no one could have predicted.

The rapper is the latest celebrity to join the NFT craze, and has successfully auctioned off a piece of Fyre Festival history. This particular NFT is of a 48" x 60" poster that once hung in the company's office, and in addition to the digital file of the asset, the winner will also receive the physical version. 

Like so many other NFTs as of late, this festival poster fetched a jaw-dropping winning bid. An anonymous buyer took home the work for $122,000.

The original painting was created by Tripp Derick Barnes, an artist Ja Rule found on Instagram, who was paid around $2,000 for the job. The poster most recently was hanging inside of the artist's home, but lately, he'd felt like it was bad karma. "I just wanted that energy out,” the rapper told Forbes.  

Ja Rule doesn't seem to be too upset about letting go of the poster, though it's remained in his life over the last handful of years even as his partner Billy McFarland has now spent 33 months in prison. The rapper did share some parting words for the poster in the item notes for the auction, though: "F*** this painting."

Related

Ja Rule Billy McFarland
NEWS

Ja Rule Officially Dropped from FYRE Festival Lawsuit

Ja Rule is "Livin' It Up" after legally clearing his name

fyre
NEWS

“Luxury” Festival Fyre, Organized By Ja Rule Goes Up in Smoke

Fyre Festival creates a huge chaos, leading to the headliner pulling out of the festival.

Ja Rule
MUSIC RELEASES

Ja Rule Drops "FYRE," a Song About the Festival of its Namesake

It's not lost on Ja Rule that the Fyre Festival brand still has some viral potential.

Ja Rule
NEWS

Ja Rule Hasn't Given Up on Festival Dreams Quite Yet: "Sometimes You Get in Bad Situations"

When will it end?

119134476_10157654831726169_1144020969868389436_n
GEAR + TECH

Calvin Harris Shares Preview of NFT Debut With Never-Before-Heard Music

Calvin Harris' dreamy "TECHNOFISH" NFT is a collaboration with longtime creative partner Emil Nava.

thumbnail
GEAR + TECH

Dillon Francis Mints Psychedelic NFT for Charitable Cause

The winner will have 100 trees planted in their name.

saccade-cover
GEAR + TECH

Flume Enters the NFT Space With Trippy "Saccade" Digital Artwork

Flume's foray into the NFT space, which could be one of its most lucrative, is a stunning collaboration with Jonathan Zawada.

madeon
GEAR + TECH

Madeon Announces Debut NFT Drop

The NFT was designed by the artists responsible for the visuals from his "Good Faith Live" tour.