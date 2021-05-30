Kaskade and Chad Knight Release Digital Sculpture Garden as NFT

Kaskade and Chad Knight Release Digital Sculpture Garden as NFT

Fans can use their browsers or mobile devices to explore the virtual reality exhibit inspired by their NFT collection.
Author:
Publish date:

Tyler Gourley

Fans can use their browsers or mobile devices to explore the virtual reality exhibit inspired by their NFT collection.

The hottest acronym of 2021 just picked up a major dance music player to add to its digital dominance.

For his first NFT, Kaskade has teamed up with renowned digital artist Chad Knight for their "//SEASONS//" collection. NFTs have become saturated in recent weeks, but this collaborative drop is unique in that it contains an interactive, virtual reality-powered sculpture garden that anyone is free to explore.

Set to the hypnotic sounds of Kaskade, the NFT drop allows fans to beam into the app and explore a virtual art gallery inspired by the collection. With four distinct areas representing each season, the experience helps tell the story of their audiovisual release.

Kaskade and Chad Knight's "//SEASONS//" NFT collection was released on Friday, May 28th, 2021. You can check out the listings for the digital collectibles on the duo's Nifty Gateway digital storefront.

Those interested in exploring the virtual sculpture garden and taking in the sights and sounds can dive into the app via their computer or mobile device here.

FOLLOW KASKADE:

Facebook: facebook.com/kaskade
Twitter: twitter.com/kaskade
Instagram: instagram.com/kaskade
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHaUGk

Related

deadmau5
NEWS

deadmau5 and Robbie Trevino Talk Upcoming NFT Collaboration on Nifty Gateway Podcast

In the near-hourlong chat, the duo shared details about their upcoming NFT release, "Numinous."

Alec x Ozuna NFT image
FEATURES

Oil and Water: How ArtGrails.com is Changing the NFT Space Through Unusual Collaborations

Alec Monopoly and Avery Andon are bringing a uniquely collaborative approach to the NFT space with ArtGrails.com.

ClFdzeyWkAA8BSo
GEAR + TECH

Adventure Club's Leighton James and Impossible Brief Launch NFT Clothing Brand, "Overpriced." [Exclusive]

The first Overpriced. auction sale is an NFT hoodie commanding a $25,000 starting bid.

Never Say Die logo
GEAR + TECH

Never Say Die Announces Debut NFT Collection

The record label's "Rebirth" collection will hit the Nifty Gateway marketplace later this week.

shooting-stars-meme-1488215847-list-handheld-0
GEAR + TECH

Bag Raiders Sold Their Viral "Shooting Stars" Meme as a Hilarious NFT

Bag Raiders turned their sleeper hit "Shooting Stars" into a hilariously absurd digital collectible.

rezz deadmau5
GEAR + TECH

Listen to Previews of deadmau5 and REZZ's First-Ever Collab via Trippy New NFT Collection

The audiovisual "Hypnocurrency" NFT drop contains snippets of deadmau5 and REZZ's upcoming song of the same name.

Flosstradamus
NEWS

Flosstradamus Is Celebrating 4/20 By Releasing the First-Ever Smokable NFT

Flosstradamus is bringing a unique NFT to market, effectively blurring the lines between physical and digital collectibles.

119134476_10157654831726169_1144020969868389436_n
GEAR + TECH

Calvin Harris Shares Preview of NFT Debut With Never-Before-Heard Music

Calvin Harris' dreamy "TECHNOFISH" NFT is a collaboration with longtime creative partner Emil Nava.