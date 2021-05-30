Kaskade and Chad Knight Release Digital Sculpture Garden as NFT

Fans can use their browsers or mobile devices to explore the virtual reality exhibit inspired by their NFT collection.

The hottest acronym of 2021 just picked up a major dance music player to add to its digital dominance.

For his first NFT, Kaskade has teamed up with renowned digital artist Chad Knight for their "//SEASONS//" collection. NFTs have become saturated in recent weeks, but this collaborative drop is unique in that it contains an interactive, virtual reality-powered sculpture garden that anyone is free to explore.

Set to the hypnotic sounds of Kaskade, the NFT drop allows fans to beam into the app and explore a virtual art gallery inspired by the collection. With four distinct areas representing each season, the experience helps tell the story of their audiovisual release.

Kaskade and Chad Knight's "//SEASONS//" NFT collection was released on Friday, May 28th, 2021. You can check out the listings for the digital collectibles on the duo's Nifty Gateway digital storefront.

Those interested in exploring the virtual sculpture garden and taking in the sights and sounds can dive into the app via their computer or mobile device here.

